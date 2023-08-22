NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 is all set to take place on Saturday (August 26) at the Daytona International Speedway. Fans can enjoy the race on NBC, MRN, Peacock, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7 pm ET.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, Sunday’s race will be the 26th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the final race of the regular season. The Daytona International Speedway will host the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time since its debut.

The venue features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and three degrees in the back straightaway. The track opened in 1959 and hosted the inaugural Coke Zero Sugar 400 the same year, where Fireball Roberts took the checkered flag.

The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway. The Cup Series weekend will start with Friday’s (August 25) qualifying race at 5:05 pm ET and conclude with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 main race on Saturday.

The Daytona International Speedway will host the season’s 26th event of the Cup Series, the 24th for the Xfinity Series, and 18th of the Truck Series in over three days.

Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing entered as the defending winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and will look to defend his title. If he manages to win at Daytona, he will directly qualify for the 16-driver playoff field.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Daytona International Speedway/ Milwaukee Mile:

Friday, August 25, 2023

3 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (at Daytona)

5:05 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying (at Daytona)

7:30 pm ET: Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola (at Daytona)

Saturday, August 26, 2023

2 pm ET: Truck Series practice (at Milwaukee)

3 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice (at Milwaukee)

4 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (at Milwaukee)

7 pm ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (at Daytona)

Sunday, August 27, 2023

11:30 am ET: Truck Series qualifying (at Milwaukee)

1 pm ET: Sprecher 150 (at Milwaukee)

4 pm ET: Clean Harbors 175 (at Milwaukee)

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Daytona International Speedway from August 25 to August 27.