NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Crayon 301 is all set to take place on Sunday (July 16) at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race on USA Network and NBC Sports at 2:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 20th race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Loudon, New Hampshire. The venue will see the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway features 2-7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch. The track opened in 1990 and hosted its first Cup Series race in 1993, with Rusty Wallace taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 36 NASCAR drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 301 laps at the 1.058-mile-long oval track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (July 15) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 12:50 pm ET and conclude with the Crayon 301 main race on Sunday.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host the season’s 20th event of the Cup Series and 18th for the Xfinity Series in over three days.

Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing enter as the defending winners of the Crayon 301 after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Crayon 301

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Friday, July 14, 2023

11:45 am ET: Garage hours (Whelen Modified Tour)

12 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

3:15 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour practice

5:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6:45 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

Saturday, July 15, 2023

7 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

12 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

12:05 pm ET: Cup Series practice

12:50 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Whelen Modified Tour)

3 pm ET: Ambetter Health 200

6 pm ET: Mohegan Sun 100

Sunday, July 16, 2023

11:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

1 pm ET: Grid access open

1:45 pm ET: The drivers meeting

2:30 pm ET: Crayon 301

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway from July 14 to July 16.

