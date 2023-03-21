NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The 2023 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will take place on Sunday (March 26) at the Circuit of the Americas. The race will be telecast on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the sixth race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Austin, Texas, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut. The first road course of the season features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.

Circuit of the Americas opened in 2012 and hosted its first Cup Series race in 2021, with Chase Elliott taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 68 laps. The Cup Series practice race will be held at the 3.426-mile (5.514 km) road course on March 24, followed by a qualifying race the following day.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Friday (March 24)’s practice session. This will be followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run and conclude with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix main race.

Circuit of the Americas will host the season’s sixth event of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series and second for the Truck Series in over three days.

Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing entered as the defending winners of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #1 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

Friday, March 24, 2023

11:00 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

11:30 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

1:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

2:05 pm ET: Cup Series (practice)

4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

5:00 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

7:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, March 25, 2023

8:00 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

10:30 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

11:30 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: XPEL 225

2:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

5:00 pm ET: Pit Boss 250

Sunday, March 26, 2023

12:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

1:00 pm ET: Fan Track Access (frontstretch)

2:45 pm ET: Drivers Meeting

3:00 pm ET: Driver Introductions

3:30 pm ET: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Catch an adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Circuit of the Americas from March 24 to 26, 2023.

