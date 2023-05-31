NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 is all set to take place on Sunday (June 4) at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Fans can watch the race on FS1 and MRN at 3:30 pm ET. This will be the 15th race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Madison, Illinois.

The World Wide Technology Raceway features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in 3 and 4. The track opened in 1997 and hosted its first Cup Series race last year.

The 36 NASCAR drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 240 laps at the 1.25-mile (2.01 km) paved oval motor racing track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (June 2) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day and conclude with the Enjoy Illinois 300 main race on Sunday.

The World Wide Technology Raceway will host the season’s 15th event of the Cup Series, the 13th for Xfinity Series and the 12th for the Truck Series in over three days.

Joey Logano and Team Penske enter as the defending winners of the Enjoy Illinois 300 after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #22 Ford driver will look to defend his title on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Friday, June 2, 2023

1:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Truck Series at Gateway)

2:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series at Portland)

2:00 pm ET: Garage hours (ARCA Menards Series at Portland)

4:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

5:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice (Portland)

6:00 pm ET: Truck Series practice (Gateway)

6:10 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (Portland)

6:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying (Gateway)

8:00 pm ET: Portland112

Saturday, June 3, 2023

8:00 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series at Gateway)

10:00 am ET: Cup Series practice (Gateway)

10:00 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series at Portland)

10:30 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series at Gateway)

10:45 am ET: Cup Series qualifying (Gateway)

11:30 am ET: Xfinity Series practice (Portland)

12:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (Portland)

1:30 pm ET: Toyota 200

4:30 pm ET: Pacific Office Automation 147

Sunday, June 4, 2023

11:30 am ET: Fan Track Access (frontstretch)

12:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

2:40 pm ET: The drivers meeting

2:55 pm ET: Driver introductions

3:30 pm ET: Enjoy Illinois 300

Catch an adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway from June 2 to June 4.

