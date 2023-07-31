NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 is all set to take place on Sunday (August 6) at the Michigan International Speedway. Fans can watch the race on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 23rd race of the 2023 NASCAR season Brooklyn, Michigan. The venue will host the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut.

The Michigan International Speedway features 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish line, and five degrees of banking at Backstretch. The track opened in 1968 and hosted its first race in 1969, where Cale Yarborough took the checkered flag at the inaugural event.

The 37 NASCAR drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 200 laps at the two-mile-long D-shaped oval track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (August 5) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 1:20 pm ET and conclude with the FireKeepers Casino 400 main race on Sunday.

The Michigan International Speedway will host the season’s 23rd event of the Cup Series and the 21st for the Xfinity Series in over three days.

Kevin Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing enter as the defending winners of the FireKeepers Casino 400 and will look to defend his title. Current points table leader Martin Truex Jr. will be a strong contender to win this week’s Cup race at Michigan.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Michigan International Speedway

Friday, August 4, 2023

8:30 am ET: Garage hours (ARCA Menards Series)

10:30 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

1:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 pm ET: Henry Ford Health 200

Saturday, August 5, 2023

7:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

12:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

12:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Cabo Wabo 250

Sunday, August 6, 2023

11:30 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

1 pm ET: Grid access open

1:55 pm ET: Red Carpet Walk

2:30 pm ET: FireKeepers Casino 400 (at Richmond)

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Michigan International Speedway from August 4 to August 6.