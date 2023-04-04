NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race will take place on Sunday (April 9) at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will be telecast on FOX and PRN at 7:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the eighth race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Bristol, Tennessee, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut. The track features 22-24 degrees of banking at turns and nine degrees on the straights.

The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 250 laps on the 0.533-mile short track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Friday's (April 7) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race and conclude with the Food City Dirt Race main race on Sunday.

The Bristol Motor Speedway will host the season’s eighth event of the NASCAR Cup Series and the sixth event for the Truck Series in over three days.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bristol dirt

ET



Fri-FS1

5:35-Truck prac

6:35-Cup prac

8:02-Truck prac

8:32-Cup prac



Sat

4:30-FS2-Truck heats (15 laps)

6-FS2-Cup heats (15 laps)

8-FS1-Truck race 40-50-60

10-FS1-Cup heats replay



Sun

7-FOX-Cup race 75-75-100



NWS:Fri-50s,45% rain; Sat-50s,30%; Sun-60s,20% Bristol dirtETFri-FS15:35-Truck prac6:35-Cup prac8:02-Truck prac8:32-Cup pracSat4:30-FS2-Truck heats (15 laps)6-FS2-Cup heats (15 laps)8-FS1-Truck race 40-50-6010-FS1-Cup heats replaySun7-FOX-Cup race 75-75-100NWS:Fri-50s,45% rain; Sat-50s,30%; Sun-60s,20%

Kyle Busch entered as the defending winner of the Food City Dirt Race after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #8 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 7, 2023

1:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

3:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

5:35 pm ET: Truck Series practice

6:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8:02 pm ET: Truck Series final practice

8:32 pm ET: Cup Series final practice

Saturday, April 8, 2023

10:30 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

11:00 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

4:30 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 1(15 laps)

4:45 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 2 (15 laps)

5:00 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 3 (15 laps)

5:15 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 4 (15 laps)

6:00 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 1(15 laps)

6:15 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 2 (15 laps)

6:30 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 3 (15 laps)

6:45 pm ET: Qualifying Race No. 4 (15 laps)

8:00 pm ET: Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Sunday, April 9, 2023

3:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

6:05 pm ET: Drivers Meeting

6:20 pm ET: Driver Introductions

7:00 pm ET: Food City Dirt Race

Catch an adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway from April 7 to April 9.

Poll : 0 votes