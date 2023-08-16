NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen is all set to take place on Sunday (August 20) at the Watkins Glen International. Fans can enjoy the race on USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET.

Located in Watkins Glen, New York, Sunday’s race will be the 24th of the 2023 NASCAR season and the fifth road course race of the season. The venue will host the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut.

The Watkins Glen International features seven turns with 141 feet of total elevation change. The track opened in 1956 and hosted its first race at 2.45 miles road course in 1992, where Kyle Petty took the checkered flag.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 90 laps at the 2.45-mile road course. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (August 19) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 1:30 pm ET and conclude with the Go Bowling at The Glen main race on Sunday.

The Watkins Glen International will host the season’s 25th event of the Cup Series and the 23rd for the Xfinity Series in over two days.

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports entered as the defending winner of the Go Bowling at The Glen and will look to defend his title. If he manages to defend his title, this will mark his third victory of the season, tying with Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch with three victories.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

Here’s the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Watkins Glen International:

Friday, August 18, 2023

3 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

4:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

6 pm ET: General Tire 100 at The Glen

Saturday, August 19, 2023

10:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

11 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen

Sunday, August 20, 2023

3 pm ET: Go Bowling at The Glen

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Watkins Glen International from August 18 to August 20.