NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR HighPoint.com 400 is all set to take place on Sunday (July 23) at the Pocono Raceway. Fans can watch the race on USA, NBC Sports, MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 21st race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The venue will host the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut.

The Pocono Raceway features 14 degrees banking at Turn 1, nine degrees banking at Turn 2, and six degrees banking at Turn 3. Pocono Raceway is known as the Tricky Triangle and its each corner modeled after a few other famous ovals.

The track opened in 1968 and hosted its first Cup Series race in 1974, with Richard Petty taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 36 NASCAR drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long speedway The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (July 22) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 3:20 pm ET and conclude with the HighPoint.com 400 main race on Sunday.

The Pocono Raceway will host the season’s 21st event of the Cup Series, 19th for the Xfinity Series, and 15th for the Truck Series in over three days.

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners of the HighPoint.com 400, previously known as M&M's Fan Appreciation 400.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR HighPoint.com 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Pocono Raceway:

Friday, July 21, 2023

7 am ET: Garage hours (ARCA Menards Series)

7:30 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

10:30 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

11:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

12:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards qualifying

1:35 pm ET: Truck Series practice

2:05 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 pm ET: Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150

Saturday, July 22, 2023

9 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

9 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

12 pm ET: CRC Brakleen 150

2:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

2:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

3:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: Pocono 225

Sunday, July 23, 2023

11:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

1 pm ET: Grid access open

1:45 pm ET: The drivers meeting

2:30 pm ET: HighPoint.com 400

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Pocono Raceway from July 21 to July 23.