NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 is all set to take place on Sunday (September 10) at the Kansas Speedway. Fans can enjoy the race on USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET.

Located in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday’s race will be the 28th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the second race of the Round of 16. The Kansas Speedway will host the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time since its debut.

The venue features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch. The track opened in 2001 and hosted the inaugural Hollywood Casino 400 the same year, where Jeff Gordon took the checkered flag.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long speedway. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (September 9) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 12:45 pm ET and end with the Southern 500 main race on Sunday.

The Kansas Speedway will host the season’s 28th event of the Cup Series, the 26th for the Xfinity Series, and the 19th for the Truck Series in over three days.

23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace Jr. entered as the defending champion of the Hollywood Casino 400 and will look to defend his title. Wallace Jr. is currently below the cut-off line for the next playoff round. If he manages to defend his title, then he will automatically advance into the Round of 12.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Kansas Speedway:

Friday, September 8, 2023

1:40 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2:40 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:05 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: Sioux Chief Fast Track 150

9 pm ET: Kansas Lottery 200

Saturday, September 9, 2023

10:05 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10:35 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12 pm ET: Cup Series practice

12:45 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3 pm ET: Kansas Lottery 300

Sunday, September 10, 2023

3 pm ET: Hollywood Casino 400

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Kansas Speedway from September 8 to 10.