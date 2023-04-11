NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR NOCO 400 will take place on Sunday (April 16) at the Martinsville Speedway. The race will be telecast on FS1 and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the ninth race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Ridgeway, Virginia, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut. The track features only 12 degrees of banking in turn and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways and drivers will face a unique challenge on this track.

Martinsville Speedway opened in 1947 and hosted its first Cup Series race in 1949, with Red Byron taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 400 laps on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Friday's (April 15) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day and conclude with the NOCO 400 main race on Sunday.

The Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track in the NASCAR Cup Series. The venue will host the season’s ninth event of the Cup Series, eighth for the Xfinity Series and seventh for the Truck Series in over three days.

William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winner of the NOCO 400 after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #24 Chevrolet driver will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR NOCO 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, April 14, 2023

10:00 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

10:30 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

3:00 pm ET: Truck Series Practice

3:35 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Long John Silver’s 200

Saturday, April 15, 2023

11:30 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

4:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

4:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Call811.com Before You Dig.250

Sunday, April 16, 2023

11:30 am ET: Fan Track Access (frontstretch)

12:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

2:10 pm ET: Drivers Meeting

2:25 pm ET: Driver Introductions

3:00 pm ET: NOCO 400

Catch an adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at the Martinsville Speedway from April 14 to April 16.

