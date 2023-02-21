NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Pala Casino 400 will take place on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Auto Club Speedway. The event will be broadcast on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Fontana, California, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut. The track features 14 degrees of banking at each turn, with 11 degrees on the front stretch and three degrees on the backstretch.

The Auto Club Speedway opened in 1997 and hosted its first Cup Series race the same year, with Jeff Gordon taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 200 laps. The practice and its qualifying race will be held at the two-mile low-banked, D-shaped oval superspeedway on the same day, i.e., February 15, 2023.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run and conclude with the Pala Casino 400 main race.

The participating drivers will be divided into two different groups and this division will be based on an odd/even order, which will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s main event. Before that, a 15 to 20 minutes practice session will be allotted to both groups.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Fontana

(ET)



Sat-FS1

12:05-Xfinity p&q

1:30-NASCAR Race Hub

2:05-Cup p&q

4-NASCAR RaceDay

5-Xfinity race 35-35-80



Sun

2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2:30-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

3:30-FOX-Cup race 65-65-70



NWS: Sat-High in 40s, 50% rain; Sun-High in 50s, 20% rain. Fontana(ET)Sat-FS112:05-Xfinity p&q1:30-NASCAR Race Hub2:05-Cup p&q4-NASCAR RaceDay5-Xfinity race 35-35-80Sun2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2:30-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3:30-FOX-Cup race 65-65-70NWS: Sat-High in 40s, 50% rain; Sun-High in 50s, 20% rain.

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners of the Pala Casino 400 after securing their thrilling victory in last year's event. He will look to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Pala Casino 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway:

Friday, February 24, 2023

3:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

6:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

Saturday, February 25, 2023

10:30 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

11:30 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

12:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2:05 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:45 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Driver introductions

5:00 pm ET: Production Alliance Group 300

Sunday, February 26, 2023

12:30 pm ET: Garage hours

2:45 pm ET: Drivers' meeting

2:55 pm ET: Red Carpet Walk

3:00 pm ET: Driver introductions

3:30 pm ET: Pala Casino 400

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Auto Club Speedway from February 25 to 26.

Poll : 0 votes