NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400 is all set to take place on Sunday (July 9) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race on USA Network and NBC Sports at 7 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 19th race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Hampton, Georgia. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. The track opened in 1960 and hosted its first Cup Series race the same year, with Fireball Roberts taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 37 NASCAR drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval speedway. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (July 8) qualifying session and conclude with the Quaker State 400 main race on Sunday.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the season’s 19th event of the Cup Series, 17th for the Xfinity Series, and the 14th for the Truck Series in over three days.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Atlanta-Cup/Xfin

Mid-Ohio-ARCA/Truck



Fri

1:45-ARCA p&q

4-FS1-Truck p&q

6-FS1-ARCA race 42



Sat

12:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

1:30-FS1-Truck race 20-20-27

4:05-USA-Xfin q

5:35-USA-Cup q

8-USA-Xfin race 40-40-83



Sun

3-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

6:30-USA-Prerace

7-USA-Cup race 60-100-100 Atlanta-Cup/XfinMid-Ohio-ARCA/TruckFri1:45-ARCA p&q4-FS1-Truck p&q6-FS1-ARCA race 42Sat12:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay1:30-FS1-Truck race 20-20-274:05-USA-Xfin q5:35-USA-Cup q8-USA-Xfin race 40-40-83Sun3-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay6:30-USA-Prerace7-USA-Cup race 60-100-100

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners of the Quaker State 400 after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

Friday, July 7, 2023

10:00 am ET: ARCA Menards Series Garage Hours (at Mid-Ohio)

11 am ET: Truck Series Garage Hours (at Mid-Ohio)

1:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice (at Mid-Ohio)

3:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (at Mid-Ohio)

4:00 pm ET: Truck Series practice (at Mid-Ohio)

4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying (at Mid-Ohio)

6:00 pm ET: Zinsser SmartCoat 150 (at Mid-Ohio)

Saturday, July 8, 2023

10:30 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series)

11:00 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series at Atlanta)

12:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series at Atlanta)

1:30 pm ET: O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio-

4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (at Atlanta)

5:35 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying (at Atlanta)

8 pm ET: Alsco Uniforms 250 (at Atlanta)

Sunday, July 9, 2023

4 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series at Atlanta)

5:30 pm ET: Grid access open (at Atlanta)

5:45 pm ET: The drivers meeting (at Atlanta)

7 pm ET: Quaker State 400 (at Atlanta)

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway from July 7 to July 9.

Poll : 0 votes