NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 will take place on Sunday (April 2) at the Richmond Raceway. The race will be telecast on FS1 and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the seventh race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Richmond, Virginia, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut. The track features 14 degrees of banking at turn 1-4, with eight degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch. The track is similar to an intermediate track but races like a short track.

Richmond Raceway opened in 1946 and hosted its first Cup Series race in 1953, with Lee Petty taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 400 laps on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped, asphalt short track. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday (April 1)’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run and conclude with the Toyota Owners 400 main race on Sunday.

Richmond Raceway will host the season’s seventh event of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series and the fifth for the Truck Series in over three days.

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing entered as the defending winners of the Toyota Owners 400 after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #11 Toyota driver will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Friday, March 31, 2023

10:00 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

12:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway)

12:45 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour practice

4:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

4:15 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

6:30 pm ET: Virginia is for Lovers 150

Saturday, April 1, 2023

6:00 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

7:00 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

8:00 am ET: Garage hours (Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway)

8:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

8:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

10:05 am ET: Cup Series (practice)

10:35 am ET: Truck Series practice (at Texas Motor Speedway)

10:50 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

11:05 am ET: Truck Series qualifying (at Texas Motor Speedway)

1:00 pm ET: ToyotaCare 250

4:30 pm ET: SpeedyCash.com 250 (at Texas Motor Speedway)

Sunday, April 2, 2023

12:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

2:35 pm ET: Drivers Meeting

2:55 pm ET: Driver Introductions

3:30 pm ET: Toyota Owners 400

Catch an adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Richmond Raceway from March 31 to April 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes