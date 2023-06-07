NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 is all set to take place on Sunday (June 11) at the Sonoma Raceway. Fans can watch the race on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 16th race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Sonoma, California. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut.

The Sonoma Raceway features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change. The track opened in 1968 and hosted its first Cup Series race in 1989, with Ricky Rudd taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 36 NASCAR drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 110 laps at the 1.99-mile (3.20 km) road course. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (June 10) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day and conclude with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 main race on Sunday.

The Sonoma Raceway will host the season’s 16th event of the Cup Series as well as the second road course race of the season and the 14th for the Xfinity Series in over three days.

Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing enter as the defending winners of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #99 Chevrolet driver will look to defend his title on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:

Friday, June 9, 2023

11:00 am ET: Garage hours (ARCA Menards Series West)

1:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

2:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West practice

3:10 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying

4:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:30 pm ET: General Tire 200

Saturday, June 10, 2023

12:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

1:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

3:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET: Cup Series practice

6:00 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8:00 pm ET: DoorDash 250

Sunday, June 11, 2023

12:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

2:00 pm ET: Grid access open

2:45 pm ET: The drivers meeting

3:00 pm ET: Driver introductions

3:30 pm ET: Toyota/Save Mart 350

Catch an adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at the Sonoma Raceway from June 9 to June 11.

