NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard takes place on Sunday (August 13) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race on NBC, NBC Sports app and IMS Radio at 2:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 24th of the 2023 NASCAR season in Speedway, Indiana. The venue will host the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway features 14 turns, and most notably a hard right hand turn 1 that leads to exciting restarts. The track opened in 1909 and has been hosting the Road Course race for the last three years.

The 39 NASCAR drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 82 laps at the 2.439-mile-long road course. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (August 12) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 12:35 pm ET and conclude with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard main race on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the season’s 24th event of the Cup Series, the 22nd for the Xfinity Series, and 17th for the Truck Series in over three days.

Tyler Reddick enters as the defending winner of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and will look to defend his title.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Here’s the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Friday, August 11, 2023

1:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice (at Indianapolis Raceway Park)

2:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (at Indianapolis Raceway Park)

3:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice (at Indianapolis Raceway Park)

4:05 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying (at Indianapolis Raceway Park)

6 pm ET: Reese's 200 (at Indianapolis Raceway Park)

9 pm ET: TSport 200 (at Indianapolis Raceway Park)

Saturday, August 12, 2023

9:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (at IMS Road Course)

10:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying (at IMS Road Course)

11:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice (at IMS Road Course)

12:35 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying (at IMS Road Course)

5:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (at IMS Road Course)

Sunday, August 13, 2023

2:30 pm ET: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (at IMS Road Course)

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from August 11 to August 13.