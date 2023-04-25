NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Wurth 400 will take place on Sunday (April 30) at the Dover Motor Speedway. The race will be telecast on FS1 and PRN at 2:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 11th race of the 2023 NASCAR season in Dover, Delaware and will see the Next Gen car in action for the second time since its debut. The track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and nine degrees on the front stretch. This concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile.

The Dover Motor Speedway opened in 1969 and hosted its first Cup Series race the same year, with Richard Petty taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 400 laps at the one-mile concrete speedway. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (April 29) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day and conclude with the Wurth 400 main race on Sunday.

The Dover Motor Speedway will host the season’s 11th event of the Cup Series, and ninth for the 10th Series in over three days.

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners of the Wurth 400 (previously known as DuraMAX Drydene 400) after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #9 Chevrolet driver will look to defend his title on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Wurth 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for Wurth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 28, 2023

10:00 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

10:00 am ET: Garage hours (ARCA Menards Series)

1:00 am ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2:00 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

2:10 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:35 pm ET: General Tire 125

Saturday, April 29, 2023

8:30 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

10:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

10:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: A-GAME 200

Sunday, April 30, 2023

10:15 am ET: Fan Track Access (frontstretch)

11:00 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

1:15 pm ET: Drivers meeting

1:30 pm ET: Driver introductions

2:00 pm ET: Wurth 400

Catch an adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at the Dover Motor Speedway from April 28 to April 30.

