NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR YellaWood 500 takes place on Sunday (October 1) at the Talladega Superspeedway. Fans can watch the race on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2 pm ET.

Located in Lincoln, Alabama, Sunday’s Cup race will be the 31st race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the second race of the Round of 12. The Talladega Superspeedway will host the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time since its debut.

The venue features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch, drivers must work together in the draft to succeed. The track opened in 1969 and hosted the inaugural YellaWood 500 the same year, where Richard Brickhouse took the checkered flag.

The 38 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 188 laps at the 2.66-miles asphalt superspeedway. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (September 30) qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET which means there is no practice session for this weekend and end with the YellaWood 500 main race on Sunday.

The Talladega Superspeedway will host the season’s 31st event of the Cup Series and the 21st for the Truck Series in over two days.

The playoff drivers who made the Round of 12 were William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, and Bubba Wallace. A win here will confirm a direct spot into the Round of 8.

NASCAR hall of Fame driver, Dale Earnhardt, is known as one of the most successful drivers at Talladega Superspeedway with 10 wins, 23 top 5’s, and 27 top 10 finishes.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott entered as the defending champion of the YellaWood 500. Elliott found struggling to get a win this season and for the first time he missed out the playoff season in his Cup Series career, but he will look to make a comeback with a win to upset the playoff grid.

Full weekend schedule for 2023 NASCAR YellaWood 500

Here’s the practice, qualifying and race schedule for this weekend’s scheduled race at the Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

9:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET: Love’s RV Stop 250

4:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

Sunday, October 1, 2023

2 pm ET: YellaWood 500

Catch an adrenaline-fueled NASCAR weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway from September 30 to October 1.