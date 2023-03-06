NASCAR 2023: Points table after the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Three races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the third different driver to win this season after the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12.

In an action-packed Pennzoil 400, Byron took the lead on the first lap of overtime and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

dominates his way to victory at CHECKERED FLAG: ALL BYRON IN VEGAS! @WilliamByron dominates his way to victory at @LVMotorSpeedway CHECKERED FLAG: ALL BYRON IN VEGAS! @WilliamByron dominates his way to victory at @LVMotorSpeedway! https://t.co/CxCSVMYVkZ

With Sunday’s victory, Byron locked in his playoff spot and gained 60 points, extending his lead over Ryan Blaney to four points. He currently stands in 13th place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 85 points, with one win and one top-five finish.

Alex Bowman, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and finished in P3. With this, he gained 46 points and stands second in the points table with 126 points.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup grid: Chastain +60, Busch-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Byron-1e, Bowman +57, Harvick +39, Suarez +35, Truex +33, Hamlin +30, Bell +25, Logano +23, Buescher +21, Keselowski +18, Larson +16, Blaney +12, Wallace +0, Cindric -0, LaJoie -1, Allmendinger -15, Gibbs -16 Cup grid: Chastain +60, Busch-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Byron-1e, Bowman +57, Harvick +39, Suarez +35, Truex +33, Hamlin +30, Bell +25, Logano +23, Buescher +21, Keselowski +18, Larson +16, Blaney +12, Wallace +0, Cindric -0, LaJoie -1, Allmendinger -15, Gibbs -16 https://t.co/sgHQT2l7te

Joey Logano, who started from the pole, had a disappointing day as he crashed into the outside wall during the third stage and eventually left the race with a damaged car. He currently sits ninth in the points table with 92 points.

After finishing in P12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain stayed on top of the points table with 129 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the Pennzoil 400

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the third Cup Series race of the season:

Kyle Busch - 92 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 86 William Byron - 85 Ross Chastain - 129 Alex Bowman - 126 Kevin Harvick - 108 Daniel Suarez - 104 Martin Truex Jr. - 102 Denny Hamlin - 99 Christopher Bell - 94 Joey Logano - 92 Chris Buescher - 90 Brad Keselowski - 87 Kyle Larson - 85 Ryan Blaney - 81 Bubba Wallace - 69 Austin Cindric - 69 Corey LaJoie - 68 AJ Allmendinger - 54 Ty Gibbs - 53 Aric Almirola - 52 Michael McDowell - 52 Justin Haley - 50 Chase Elliott - 49 Harrison Burton - 46 Austin Dillon - 42 Todd Gilliland - 41 Erik Jones - 37 Cody Ware - 35 Noah Gragson - 35 Ryan Preece - 29 Chase Briscoe - 28 Tyler Reddick - 26 B.J. McLeod - 25 Ty Dillon - 10 Travis Pastrana - 26 J.J. Yeley - 18 Jimmie Johnson – 10

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023.

