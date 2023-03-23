NASCAR 2023: Preview and betting odds for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix marks the sixth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the first road course event. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, March 26, at 3:30 pm ET at the Circuit of the Americas.

The 3.426-mile-long road course features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.

A total of 39 drivers will be competing for over 68 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the third annual race hosted by the Circuit of the Americas in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Austin, Texas, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the betting odds at 13-2 to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to CBS Sports. He is followed by the defending champion of the event, Ross Chastain, and two-time Cup champion, Kyle Busch, at 8-1 for the second-highest betting odds.

They are followed by Tyler Reddick (10-1), A.J. Allmendinger (12-1), William Byron (12-1), Christopher Bell (15-1), and Daniel Suarez (15-1).

Last week’s Ambetter Health 400 winner Joey Logano will look to continue his momentum this week with a second straight win. Despite last week’s victory, the #22 Ford driver has the eighth-highest betting odds of 25-1 to win at COTA.

Logano’s Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, who won the pole last year, has the sixth-highest betting odds of 20-1.

Opening betting odds for 2023 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Here are the odds for all 39 NASCAR Cup drivers competing at the Circuit of the Americas:

Kyle Larson, 13-2 Ross Chastain, 8-1 Kyle Busch, 8-1 Tyler Reddick, 10-1 A.J. Allmendinger, 12-1 William Byron, 12-1 Christopher Bell, 15-1 Daniel Suarez, 15-1 Austin Cindric, 15-1 Alex Bowman, 20-1 Ryan Blaney, 20-1 Chase Briscoe, 22-1 Martin Truex Jr., 25-1 Joey Logano, 25-1 Chris Buescher, 25-1 Jordan Taylor, 28-1 Kevin Harvick, 30-1 Michael McDowell, 30-1 Denny Hamlin, 30-1 Brad Keselowski, 30-1 Kimi Raikkonen, 40-1 Ty Gibbs, 50-1 Jimmie Johnson, 50-1 Erik Jones, 65-1 Austin Dillon, 65-1 Noah Gragson, 80-1 Ryan Preece, 100-1 Todd Gilliland, 100-1 Jenson Button, 100-1 Bubba Wallace, 100-1 Justin Haley, 100-1 Aric Almirola, 200-1 Harrison Burton, 250-1 Corey Lajoie, 750-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 750-1 Conor Daly, 1000-1 Ty Dillon, 1500-1 Josh Bilicki, 2500-1 Cody Ware, 2500-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix can be viewed on FOX and PRN.

