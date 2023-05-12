NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The Goodyear 400 marks the 13th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 14, at the Darlington Raceway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 293 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the fourth annual Goodyear 400 hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, three degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1950 and currently hosts two Cup Series race weekends.

Heading to Darlington, last week’s champion Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enters as co-favorites and stands at the top of the odds table to win Sunday’s Cup race at 11-2, according to cbssports.com.

They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. at 7-1, Tyler Reddick at 17-2, Kyle Busch at 10-1, Christopher Bell at 10-1, William Byron at 10-1, Ross Chastain at 10-1 in the top-five highest odds.

Joey Logano, who won the Goodyear 400 event in 2022, holds the seventh-highest odds at 12-1 to win this weekend in Darlington. Chase Elliott, the defending champion of NASCAR Cup Series regular season, is coming off with the eighth-highest odds at 14-1.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the 14th highest odds at 100-1 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Goodyear 400

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the track called “The Lady in Black” and ”The Track Too Tough to Tame.”

Darlington Raceway: Denny Hamlin 11-2 Kyle Larson 11-2 Martin Truex Jr. 7-1 Tyler Reddick 17-2 Kyle Busch 10-1 Christopher Bell 10-1 William Byron 10-1 Ross Chastain 10-1 Kevin Harvick 12-1 Joey Logano 12-1 Chase Elliott 14-1 Ryan Blaney 20-1 Bubba Wallace 30-1 Brad Keselowski 45-1 Daniel Suarez 50-1 Erik Jones 50-1 Ty Gibbs 60-1 Josh Berry 60-1 Chris Buescher 75-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1 Chase Briscoe 100-1 Austin Dillon 100-1 A.J. Allmendinger 125-1 Ryan Preece 150-1 Aric Almirola 150-1 Justin Haley 150-1 Austin Cindric 150-1 Michael McDowell 200-1 Noah Gragson 200-1 Ryan Newman 500-1 Corey Lajoie 1000-1 Harrison Burton 1000-1 Todd Gilliland 1500-1 Ty Dillon 2500-1 Brennan Poole 5000-1 BJ McLeod 5000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Goodyear 400 can be viewed on FS1 and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes