NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 02, 2023 19:43 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Championship

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is the 36th and final race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, November 5, at the Phoenix Raceway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 312 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 36th annual NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race hosted by the Phoenix Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The one-mile-long tri-oval track features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch.

The venue first hosted Cup Series races in 1988 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Drivers in the hunt to win the 2023 championship include Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and William Byron. Sunday’s race will see who will emerge as the champion of the 2023 season.

According to dknetwork.draftkings.com, Hendrick Motorsports driver Larson entered the season-finale race as the favorite in the odds table at +165 to win Sunday’s Cup Series Championship Race. He won his maiden championship in 2021.

Team Penske driver and last week’s winner Blaney holds the second-highest odds at +275 to win the race. They are followed by William Byron at +320, Christopher Bell at +450, and Kevin Harvick at +1500 in the top-five highest odds to win Sunday’s season-finale race.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Phoenix Raceway:

  1. Kyle Larson, +165
  2. Ryan Blaney, +275
  3. William Byron, +320
  4. Christopher Bell, +450
  5. Kevin Harvick, +15000
  6. Tyler Reddick, +2200
  7. Denny Hamlin, +2200
  8. Joey Logano, +2500
  9. Martin Truex Jr., +2800
  10. Chase Briscoe, +5000
  11. Kyle Busch, +5500
  12. Chase Elliott, +5500
  13. Brad Keselowski, +6000
  14. Ross Chastain, +7000
  15. Chris Buescher, +7000
  16. Ty Gibbs, +9000
  17. Bubba Wallace, +9000
  18. Aric Almirola, +13000
  19. Ryan Preece, +25000
  20. Erik Jones, +25000
  21. Daniel Suarez, +25000
  22. Alex Bowman, +25000
  23. Carson Hocevar, +40000
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000
  25. Austin Dillon, +50000
  26. Austin Cindric, +50000
  27. A.J. Allmendinger, +50000
  28. Ty Dillon, +100000
  29. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  30. Ryan Newman, +100000
  31. Michael McDowell, +100000
  32. Justin Haley, +100000
  33. JJ Yeley, +100000
  34. Harrison Burton, +100000
  35. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  36. BJ McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of the 2023 Cup Series Championship Race can be watched on NBC and MRN.

