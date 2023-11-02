NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is the 36th and final race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, November 5, at the Phoenix Raceway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 312 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 36th annual NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race hosted by the Phoenix Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The one-mile-long tri-oval track features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch.

The venue first hosted Cup Series races in 1988 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Drivers in the hunt to win the 2023 championship include Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and William Byron. Sunday’s race will see who will emerge as the champion of the 2023 season.

According to dknetwork.draftkings.com, Hendrick Motorsports driver Larson entered the season-finale race as the favorite in the odds table at +165 to win Sunday’s Cup Series Championship Race. He won his maiden championship in 2021.

Team Penske driver and last week’s winner Blaney holds the second-highest odds at +275 to win the race. They are followed by William Byron at +320, Christopher Bell at +450, and Kevin Harvick at +1500 in the top-five highest odds to win Sunday’s season-finale race.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Phoenix Raceway:

Kyle Larson, +165 Ryan Blaney, +275 William Byron, +320 Christopher Bell, +450 Kevin Harvick, +15000 Tyler Reddick, +2200 Denny Hamlin, +2200 Joey Logano, +2500 Martin Truex Jr., +2800 Chase Briscoe, +5000 Kyle Busch, +5500 Chase Elliott, +5500 Brad Keselowski, +6000 Ross Chastain, +7000 Chris Buescher, +7000 Ty Gibbs, +9000 Bubba Wallace, +9000 Aric Almirola, +13000 Ryan Preece, +25000 Erik Jones, +25000 Daniel Suarez, +25000 Alex Bowman, +25000 Carson Hocevar, +40000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000 Austin Dillon, +50000 Austin Cindric, +50000 A.J. Allmendinger, +50000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Ryan Newman, +100000 Michael McDowell, +100000 Justin Haley, +100000 JJ Yeley, +100000 Harrison Burton, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 BJ McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of the 2023 Cup Series Championship Race can be watched on NBC and MRN.