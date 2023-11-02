NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is the 36th and final race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, November 5, at the Phoenix Raceway.
A total of 36 drivers will compete over 312 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 36th annual NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race hosted by the Phoenix Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.
The one-mile-long tri-oval track features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch.
The venue first hosted Cup Series races in 1988 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.
Drivers in the hunt to win the 2023 championship include Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and William Byron. Sunday’s race will see who will emerge as the champion of the 2023 season.
According to dknetwork.draftkings.com, Hendrick Motorsports driver Larson entered the season-finale race as the favorite in the odds table at +165 to win Sunday’s Cup Series Championship Race. He won his maiden championship in 2021.
Team Penske driver and last week’s winner Blaney holds the second-highest odds at +275 to win the race. They are followed by William Byron at +320, Christopher Bell at +450, and Kevin Harvick at +1500 in the top-five highest odds to win Sunday’s season-finale race.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Phoenix Raceway:
- Kyle Larson, +165
- Ryan Blaney, +275
- William Byron, +320
- Christopher Bell, +450
- Kevin Harvick, +15000
- Tyler Reddick, +2200
- Denny Hamlin, +2200
- Joey Logano, +2500
- Martin Truex Jr., +2800
- Chase Briscoe, +5000
- Kyle Busch, +5500
- Chase Elliott, +5500
- Brad Keselowski, +6000
- Ross Chastain, +7000
- Chris Buescher, +7000
- Ty Gibbs, +9000
- Bubba Wallace, +9000
- Aric Almirola, +13000
- Ryan Preece, +25000
- Erik Jones, +25000
- Daniel Suarez, +25000
- Alex Bowman, +25000
- Carson Hocevar, +40000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +50000
- Austin Dillon, +50000
- Austin Cindric, +50000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +50000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Ryan Newman, +100000
- Michael McDowell, +100000
- Justin Haley, +100000
- JJ Yeley, +100000
- Harrison Burton, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- BJ McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of the 2023 Cup Series Championship Race can be watched on NBC and MRN.