NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The Xfinity 500 is the 35th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the ninth playoff race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 29, at the Martinsville Speedway.
A total of 36 drivers will compete over 500 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 75th annual Xfinity 500 hosted by the Martinsville Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.
The 0.526-mile-shortest track features a total of four turns with 12 degrees of turns and zero degrees of straight.
The venue first hosted NASCAR Cup Series races in 1949 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and Whelen Modified Tour.
Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin entered the elimination race of Round of 8 as the favorite in the odds table at +275 to win Sunday’s Xfinity 500, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He won this race twice in consecutive seasons across 2009 and 2010.
Kyle Larson holds the second-highest odds at +700 to win the race. They are followed by William Byron at +750, Brad Keselowski at +850, and Martin Truex Jr. at +900 in the top-five highest odds. These four drivers are in the playoffs.
The other four playoff drivers, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Chris Buescher, have odds of +1200, +1500, 2000, and +2200, respectively.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity 500
Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Martinsville Speedway:
- Denny Hamlin, +275
- Kyle Larson, +700
- William Byron, +750
- Brad Keselowski, +850
- Martin Truex Jr., +900
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Joey Logano, +1400
- Tyler Reddick, +1500
- Kevin Harvick, +1800
- Kyle Busch, +1900
- Christopher Bell, +2000
- Chase Elliott, +2000
- Chris Buescher, +2200
- Ty Gibbs, +2800
- Aric Almirola, +3000
- Chase Briscoe, +3500
- Ross Chastain, +4000
- Ryan Preece, +4500
- Bubba Wallace, +4500
- Alex Bowman, +4500
- Daniel Suarez, +6500
- Erik Jones, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Todd Gilliland, +15000
- Carson Hocevar, +15000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +25000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +40000
- Michael McDowell, +40000
- Justin Haley, +40000
- Harrison Burton, +40000
- Austin Cindric, +40000
- Corey Lajoie, +50000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Ryan Newman, +100000
- JJ Yeley, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of the 2023 Xfinity 500 can be watched on NBC and MRN.