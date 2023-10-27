NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The Xfinity 500 is the 35th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the ninth playoff race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 29, at the Martinsville Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 500 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 75th annual Xfinity 500 hosted by the Martinsville Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 0.526-mile-shortest track features a total of four turns with 12 degrees of turns and zero degrees of straight.

The venue first hosted NASCAR Cup Series races in 1949 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and Whelen Modified Tour.

Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin entered the elimination race of Round of 8 as the favorite in the odds table at +275 to win Sunday’s Xfinity 500, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He won this race twice in consecutive seasons across 2009 and 2010.

Kyle Larson holds the second-highest odds at +700 to win the race. They are followed by William Byron at +750, Brad Keselowski at +850, and Martin Truex Jr. at +900 in the top-five highest odds. These four drivers are in the playoffs.

The other four playoff drivers, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Chris Buescher, have odds of +1200, +1500, 2000, and +2200, respectively.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity 500

Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Martinsville Speedway:

Denny Hamlin, +275 Kyle Larson, +700 William Byron, +750 Brad Keselowski, +850 Martin Truex Jr., +900 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Joey Logano, +1400 Tyler Reddick, +1500 Kevin Harvick, +1800 Kyle Busch, +1900 Christopher Bell, +2000 Chase Elliott, +2000 Chris Buescher, +2200 Ty Gibbs, +2800 Aric Almirola, +3000 Chase Briscoe, +3500 Ross Chastain, +4000 Ryan Preece, +4500 Bubba Wallace, +4500 Alex Bowman, +4500 Daniel Suarez, +6500 Erik Jones, +10000 Austin Dillon, +10000 Todd Gilliland, +15000 Carson Hocevar, +15000 A.J. Allmendinger, +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +40000 Michael McDowell, +40000 Justin Haley, +40000 Harrison Burton, +40000 Austin Cindric, +40000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Ryan Newman, +100000 JJ Yeley, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of the 2023 Xfinity 500 can be watched on NBC and MRN.