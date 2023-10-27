NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 27, 2023 05:15 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

The Xfinity 500 is the 35th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the ninth playoff race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 29, at the Martinsville Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 500 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 75th annual Xfinity 500 hosted by the Martinsville Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 0.526-mile-shortest track features a total of four turns with 12 degrees of turns and zero degrees of straight.

The venue first hosted NASCAR Cup Series races in 1949 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and Whelen Modified Tour.

Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin entered the elimination race of Round of 8 as the favorite in the odds table at +275 to win Sunday’s Xfinity 500, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He won this race twice in consecutive seasons across 2009 and 2010.

Kyle Larson holds the second-highest odds at +700 to win the race. They are followed by William Byron at +750, Brad Keselowski at +850, and Martin Truex Jr. at +900 in the top-five highest odds. These four drivers are in the playoffs.

The other four playoff drivers, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Chris Buescher, have odds of +1200, +1500, 2000, and +2200, respectively.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity 500

Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Martinsville Speedway:

  1. Denny Hamlin, +275
  2. Kyle Larson, +700
  3. William Byron, +750
  4. Brad Keselowski, +850
  5. Martin Truex Jr., +900
  6. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  7. Joey Logano, +1400
  8. Tyler Reddick, +1500
  9. Kevin Harvick, +1800
  10. Kyle Busch, +1900
  11. Christopher Bell, +2000
  12. Chase Elliott, +2000
  13. Chris Buescher, +2200
  14. Ty Gibbs, +2800
  15. Aric Almirola, +3000
  16. Chase Briscoe, +3500
  17. Ross Chastain, +4000
  18. Ryan Preece, +4500
  19. Bubba Wallace, +4500
  20. Alex Bowman, +4500
  21. Daniel Suarez, +6500
  22. Erik Jones, +10000
  23. Austin Dillon, +10000
  24. Todd Gilliland, +15000
  25. Carson Hocevar, +15000
  26. A.J. Allmendinger, +25000
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +40000
  28. Michael McDowell, +40000
  29. Justin Haley, +40000
  30. Harrison Burton, +40000
  31. Austin Cindric, +40000
  32. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  33. Ty Dillon, +100000
  34. Ryan Newman, +100000
  35. JJ Yeley, +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of the 2023 Xfinity 500 can be watched on NBC and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...