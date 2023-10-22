NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 22, 2023 00:01 IST
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 - Qualifying

After an action-packed South Point 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, for Sunday’s 4EVER 400.

The 400-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 2:30 pm ET. The 34th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the eighth playoff race of the season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long oval track.

A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 267 laps to have a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won his second pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season, posting a lap time of 32.256 and a speed of 167.411 mph. It marked the 22th career Cup Series pole for the 43-year-old.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 167.115 mph.

The pair will be followed by Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Larson (the defending champion of the event) in the top five. Austin Dillon, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, and Ryan Blaney complete the top 10 starting lineup at the 4EVER 400.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here's the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  2. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  3. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  4. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #3 - Austin Dillon
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #48 - Alex Bowman
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  15. #34 - Michael McDowell
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #8 - Kyle Busch
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  21. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  22. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  25. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  26. #2 - Austin Cindric
  27. #31 - Justin Haley
  28. #21 - Harrison Burton
  29. #41 - Ryan Preece
  30. #10 - Aric Almirola
  31. #15 - JJ Yeley
  32. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #51 - Ryan Newman
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #22 - Joey Logano

Watch all the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 4EVER 400 live on Sunday.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...