NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

After an action-packed South Point 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, for Sunday’s 4EVER 400.

The 400-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 2:30 pm ET. The 34th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the eighth playoff race of the season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long oval track.

A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 267 laps to have a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won his second pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season, posting a lap time of 32.256 and a speed of 167.411 mph. It marked the 22th career Cup Series pole for the 43-year-old.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 167.115 mph.

The pair will be followed by Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Larson (the defending champion of the event) in the top five. Austin Dillon, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, and Ryan Blaney complete the top 10 starting lineup at the 4EVER 400.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here's the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#19 - Martin Truex Jr. #23 - Bubba Wallace #45 - Tyler Reddick #6 - Brad Keselowski #5 - Kyle Larson #3 - Austin Dillon #24 - William Byron #1 - Ross Chastain #54 - Ty Gibbs #12 - Ryan Blaney #11 - Denny Hamlin #48 - Alex Bowman #20 - Christopher Bell #99 - Daniel Suarez #34 - Michael McDowell #9 - Chase Elliott #17 - Chris Buescher #8 - Kyle Busch #43 - Erik Jones #7 - Corey LaJoie #14 - Chase Briscoe #4 - Kevin Harvick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #16 - AJ Allmendinger #2 - Austin Cindric #31 - Justin Haley #21 - Harrison Burton #41 - Ryan Preece #10 - Aric Almirola #15 - JJ Yeley #38 - Todd Gilliland #77 - Ty Dillon #51 - Ryan Newman #78 - Josh Bilicki #22 - Joey Logano

Watch all the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 4EVER 400 live on Sunday.