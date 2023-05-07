NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

After an action-packed Wurth 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for Sunday's AdventHealth 400. The 400-mile event will be live on Fox Sports 1 and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 12th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (May 6) qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won his second pole of the season after posting a lap of 30.133 seconds and a speed of 179.206 mph. It was his 10th overall pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

His teammate Kyle Larson will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 179.170 mph.

They will be followed by Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., and Tyler Reddick in the top five. Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs (R), Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suárez, and Ryan Blaney completed the top 10. Kyle Busch, who won this event in 2021, qualified 16th and will look to secure his third win of the season.

2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Kansas Speedway:

#24 - William Byron #5 - Kyle Larson #1 - Ross Chastain #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #45 - Tyler Reddick #22 - Joey Logano #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #11 - Denny Hamlin #99 - Daniel Suárez #12 - Ryan Blaney #3 - Austin Dillon #20 - Christopher Bell #4 - Kevin Harvick #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #8 - Kyle Busch #23 - Bubba Wallace #10 - Aric Almirola #43 - Erik Jones #6 - Brad Keselowski #9 - Chase Elliott #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #34 - Michael McDowell #7 - Corey LaJoie 21 - Harrison Burton 77 - Ty Dillon 16 - A. J. Allmendinger 41 - Ryan Preece 48 - Josh Berry (i) 31 - Justin Haley 14 - Chase Briscoe 38 - Todd Gilliland 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 15 - Brennan Poole (i) 51 - J. J. Yeley (i) 78 - Josh Bilicki (i)

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway for AdventHealth 400 live on Sunday.

