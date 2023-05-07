Create

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 07, 2023 10:46 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 - Qualifying

After an action-packed Wurth 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for Sunday's AdventHealth 400. The 400-mile event will be live on Fox Sports 1 and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 12th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 on his official Twitter account.

Cup starting lineup for Sunday at Kansas: ⁦@NASCARONFOXhttps://t.co/xqNn4oIhV6

In Saturday's (May 6) qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won his second pole of the season after posting a lap of 30.133 seconds and a speed of 179.206 mph. It was his 10th overall pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

His teammate Kyle Larson will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 179.170 mph.

An all @TeamHendrick front row!@WilliamByron wins the #BuschLightPole for tomorrow's race at @kansasspeedway! https://t.co/2Zrl3FkA3L

They will be followed by Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., and Tyler Reddick in the top five. Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs (R), Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suárez, and Ryan Blaney completed the top 10. Kyle Busch, who won this event in 2021, qualified 16th and will look to secure his third win of the season.

2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #1 - Ross Chastain
  4. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  10. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  11. #3 - Austin Dillon
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell
  13. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #2 - Austin Cindric
  16. #8 - Kyle Busch
  17. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  18. #10 - Aric Almirola
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #9 - Chase Elliott
  22. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  23. #34 - Michael McDowell
  24. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  25. 21 - Harrison Burton
  26. 77 - Ty Dillon
  27. 16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  28. 41 - Ryan Preece
  29. 48 - Josh Berry (i)
  30. 31 - Justin Haley
  31. 14 - Chase Briscoe
  32. 38 - Todd Gilliland
  33. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. 15 - Brennan Poole (i)
  35. 51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  36. 78 - Josh Bilicki (i)

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway for AdventHealth 400 live on Sunday.

