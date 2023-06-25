NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Ross Chastain takes pole

After an action-packed Toyota/Save Mart 350, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, for Sunday's Ally 400. The 300-lap event will be live on USA Network and PRN at 7:00 pm ET.

The 17th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 400-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Ally 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (June 24) qualifying race, Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain won his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole after posting a lap with a time of 29.797 and a speed of 160.687 mph. His first pole is also the first for Trackhouse Racing.

Tyler Reddick, who drives for the 23XI Racing team co-owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 159.573 mph.

They will be followed by Justin Haley, Joey Logano, William Byron in the top five. Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, and Daniel Suarez completed the top 10.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event qualified 14th and will look to secure his first win of the season.

2023 NASCAR Ally 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Nashville Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Tyler Reddick #31 - Justin Haley #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #99 - Daniel Suarez #8 - Kyle Busch #17 - Chris Buescher #12 - Ryan Blaney #9 - Chase Elliott #48 - Alex Bowman #54 - Ty Gibbs #4 - Kevin Harvick #14 - Chase Briscoe #16 - AJ Allmendinger #6 - Brad Keselowski #10 - Aric Almirola #20 - Christopher Bell #43 - Erik Jones #2 - Austin Cindric #41 - Ryan Preece #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Todd Gilliland #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #51 - JJ Yeley #42 - Noah Gragson #21 - Harrison Burton #15 - Brennan Poole #34 - Michael McDowell #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #7 - Corey LaJoie

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway for Ally 400 live on Sunday.

