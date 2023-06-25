Create

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Ross Chastain takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 25, 2023 01:55 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying
After an action-packed Toyota/Save Mart 350, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, for Sunday's Ally 400. The 300-lap event will be live on USA Network and PRN at 7:00 pm ET.

The 17th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 400-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Ally 400 on his official Twitter account.

Cup lineup for Sunday at Nashville: https://t.co/R4WV6v4tdz

In Saturday's (June 24) qualifying race, Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain won his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole after posting a lap with a time of 29.797 and a speed of 160.687 mph. His first pole is also the first for Trackhouse Racing.

P1⃣ for the No. 1⃣!First-career #BuschLightPole for @RossChastain and first-ever team pole for @TeamTrackhouse! https://t.co/Qpd57TfI8m

Tyler Reddick, who drives for the 23XI Racing team co-owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 159.573 mph.

They will be followed by Justin Haley, Joey Logano, William Byron in the top five. Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, and Daniel Suarez completed the top 10.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event qualified 14th and will look to secure his first win of the season.

2023 NASCAR Ally 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #31 - Justin Haley
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  11. #8 - Kyle Busch
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #9 - Chase Elliott
  15. #48 - Alex Bowman
  16. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  18. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #10 - Aric Almirola
  22. #20 - Christopher Bell
  23. #43 - Erik Jones
  24. #2 - Austin Cindric
  25. #41 - Ryan Preece
  26. #3 - Austin Dillon
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  29. #51 - JJ Yeley
  30. #42 - Noah Gragson
  31. #21 - Harrison Burton
  32. #15 - Brennan Poole
  33. #34 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #7 - Corey LaJoie

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway for Ally 400 live on Sunday.

