NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After an action-packed United Rentals Work United 500, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Sunday (March 19)'s Ambetter Health 400 will be live on FOX and PRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The fifth race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested at a 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track. The 36 drivers will compete over 260 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Ambetter Health 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday (March 18)’s qualifying races, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano won his second pole of the season at a speed of 177.374 mph. It was the 29th pole of Logano’s Cup Series career. His teammate Austin Cindric will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 177.340 mph.

They will be followed by Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, and Aric Almirola in the top five. Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell completed the top 10. The defending champion of the event, William Byron, will start in the 12th starting position on Sunday.

Ford dominated Atlanta qualifying as they secured the top eight starting position on Saturday. Meanwhile, Team Penske took the top-three spot and it marked the second time when Penske’s drivers had qualified 1-2-3 for a Cup race.

2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#22 - Joey Logano #2 - Austin Cindric #12 - Ryan Blaney #6 - Brad Keselowski #10 - Aric Almirola #4 - Kevin Harvick #17 - Chris Buescher #14 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #20 - Christopher Bell #8 - Kyle Busch #24 - William Byron #34 - Michael McDowell #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #1 - Ross Chastain #23 - Bubba Wallace #31 - Justin Haley #9 - Josh Berry #42 - Noah Gragson #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #99 - Daniel Suarez #77 - Ty Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr #43 - Erik Jones #19 - Martin Truex Jr #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #7 - Corey Lajoie #51 - Cody Ware #21 - Harrison Burton #15 - J.J. Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #78 - B.J. McLeod

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday. The race will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

