NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

After an action-packed Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The 400-mile event will be broadcast live on USA Network and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 3:30 pm ET.

The 30th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the fourth playoff race of the 2023 season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 267 laps to secure a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. won his first pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap time of 28.672 and a speed of 188.337 mph.

It marked the second pole of his Cup career. RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 188.081 mph.

The pair will be followed by Brad Keselowski, Ty Gibbs, and Ross Chastain in the top five. AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell, and Denny Hamlin complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Tyler Reddick, the defending champion of the event, qualified 15th.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas Motor Speedway

See below for the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Texas Motor Speedway:

#23 - Bubba Wallace #17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #16 - AJ Allmendinger #8 - Kyle Busch #99 - Daniel Suarez #20 - Christopher Bell #11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #43 - Erik Jones #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #34 - Michael McDowell #24 - William Byron #42 - Carson Hocevar #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Aric Almirola #4 - Kevin Harvick #12 - Ryan Blaney #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Ryan Preece #77 - Ty Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #31 - Justin Haley #9 - Chase Elliott #21 - Harrison Burton #14 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #38 - Zane Smith #78 - BJ McLeod #15 - JJ Yeley #51 - Todd Gilliland

See all the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 live on Sunday.