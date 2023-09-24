NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 24, 2023 11:33 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying

After an action-packed Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The 400-mile event will be broadcast live on USA Network and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 3:30 pm ET.

The 30th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the fourth playoff race of the 2023 season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 267 laps to secure a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. won his first pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap time of 28.672 and a speed of 188.337 mph.

It marked the second pole of his Cup career. RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 188.081 mph.

The pair will be followed by Brad Keselowski, Ty Gibbs, and Ross Chastain in the top five. AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell, and Denny Hamlin complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Tyler Reddick, the defending champion of the event, qualified 15th.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas Motor Speedway

See below for the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  11. #5 - Kyle Larson
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #3 - Austin Dillon
  14. #48 - Alex Bowman
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  17. #34 - Michael McDowell
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #10 - Aric Almirola
  22. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  23. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #41 - Ryan Preece
  26. #77 - Ty Dillon
  27. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #9 - Chase Elliott
  30. #21 - Harrison Burton
  31. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  32. #2 - Austin Cindric
  33. #38 - Zane Smith
  34. #78 - BJ McLeod
  35. #15 - JJ Yeley
  36. #51 - Todd Gilliland

See all the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 live on Sunday.

