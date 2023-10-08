NASCAR
  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 08, 2023 12:49 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying

After an action-packed YellaWood 500, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Concord, North Carolina for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400.

The 248.52-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 2 pm ET. The 32nd race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the sixth playoff race of the season will be contested on a 2.28-miles road course.

A total of 37 Cup drivers will compete over 109 laps to have a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won his second pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap time of 81.214 and a speed of 102.839 mph. It marked the sixth career Cup Series pole for the 27-year-old. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 102.695 mph.

The pair will be followed by Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Busch in the top five. AJ Allmendinger, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Ty Gibbs complete the top 10 starting lineup for the YellaWood 500.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Here is the starting order of the 37 Cup Series drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  4. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  7. #22 - Joey Logano
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  11. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #24 - William Byron
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #41 - Ryan Preece
  19. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  20. #17 - Chris Buescher
  21. #10 - Aric Almirola
  22. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  23. #43 - Erik Jones
  24. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  25. #31 - Justin Haley
  26. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  29. #2 - Austin Cindric
  30. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  31. #21 - Harrison Burton
  32. #51 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #62 - Austin Hill
  34. #38 - Zane Smith
  35. #15 - Andy Lally
  36. #5 - Kyle Larson
  37. #77 - Ty Dillon

Watch all the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Bank of America Roval 400 live on Sunday.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...