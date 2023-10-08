NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

After an action-packed YellaWood 500, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Concord, North Carolina for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400.

The 248.52-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 2 pm ET. The 32nd race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the sixth playoff race of the season will be contested on a 2.28-miles road course.

A total of 37 Cup drivers will compete over 109 laps to have a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won his second pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap time of 81.214 and a speed of 102.839 mph. It marked the sixth career Cup Series pole for the 27-year-old. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 102.695 mph.

The pair will be followed by Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Busch in the top five. AJ Allmendinger, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Ty Gibbs complete the top 10 starting lineup for the YellaWood 500.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Here is the starting order of the 37 Cup Series drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

#45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #99 - Daniel Suarez #23 - Bubba Wallace #8 - Kyle Busch #16 - AJ Allmendinger #22 - Joey Logano #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Michael McDowell #24 - William Byron #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #12 - Ryan Blaney #41 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #10 - Aric Almirola #4 - Kevin Harvick #43 - Erik Jones #7 - Corey LaJoie #31 - Justin Haley #42 - Mike Rockenfeller #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #78 - Josh Bilicki #2 - Austin Cindric #14 - Chase Briscoe #21 - Harrison Burton #51 - Todd Gilliland #62 - Austin Hill #38 - Zane Smith #15 - Andy Lally #5 - Kyle Larson #77 - Ty Dillon

Watch all the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Bank of America Roval 400 live on Sunday.