NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 16, 2023 13:12 IST
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway
After an action-packed Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The 266.5-mile event will be broadcast live on USA Network and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 6:30 pm ET.

The 29th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the third playoff race of the 2023 season will be contested on a 0.533-miles short track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 500 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Friday’s qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his third pole in row and fifth NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 15.109 and a speed of 126.997 mph. It marked the ninth pole of his Cup career.

His teammate Denny Hamlin will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 126.930 mph.

The pair will be followed by William Byron, Michael McDowell, and Martin Truex Jr. in the top five. Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace, and Corey LaJoie complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Chris Buescher, the defending champion of the event, qualified 20th.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here is the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #34 - Michael McDowell
  5. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #9 - Chase Elliott
  8. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  11. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  12. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #8 - Kyle Busch
  16. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  17. #41 - Ryan Preece
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #31 - Justin Haley
  20. #17 - Chris Buescher
  21. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  22. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  23. #1 - Ross Chastain
  24. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #10 - Aric Almirola
  27. #51 - Ryan Newman
  28. #22 - Joey Logano
  29. #2 - Austin Cindric
  30. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #21 - Harrison Burton
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #78 - BJ McLeod
  35. #15 - JJ Yeley
  36. #5 - Kyle Larson

Catch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race live on Saturday.

