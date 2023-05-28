NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

After an action-packed All-Star Race, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600. The 600-mile longest race of the season will be live on Fox and PRN at 6 pm ET.

The 14th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 37 Cup drivers will compete over 600-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 on his official Twitter account.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron was awarded the pole for Sunday’s race after qualifying was canceled due to wet weather. It marked his 11th career Cup pole and he was joined by Kevin Harvick on the front row.

It rained throughout the day at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of the Cup practice and qualifying as well as the postponement of the Xfinity Series race to 12 pm ET on Monday.

Qualifying has been cancelled due to rain. The metric used to set the starting lineup puts @WilliamByron P1 for tomorrow night's main event.

Sunday’s starting lineup was set based on the rulebook’s qualifying metric and each driver’s performance in the most recent point race at Darlington Raceway. That’s why Byron was awarded the pole because he won the Goodyear 400.

Byron and Harvick will be followed by Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch rounding out the top-five. Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. completed the top-10.

Alex Bowman is back in the #48 Chevrolet after missing the last three races due to back injury suffered in a sprint car accident. He will start 31st on Sunday. Four-time Coca-Cola 600 winner Jimmie Johnson, who will make his third start of the season, will start 37th.

2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#24 - William Byron #4 - Kevin Harvick #6 - Brad Keselowski #11 - Denny Hamlin #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #23 - Bubba Wallace #12 - Ryan Blaney #20 - Christopher Bell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #17 - Chris Buescher #5 - Kyle Larson #21 - Harrison Burton #1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Tyler Reddick #31 - Justin Haley #22 - Joey Logano #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #14 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #41 - Ryan Preece #10 - Aric Almirola #99 - Daniel Suarez #7 - Corey LaJoie #43 - Erik Jones #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #38 - Zane Smith #34 - Michael McDowell #48 - Alex Bowman #77 - Ty Dillon #3 - Austin Dillon #78 - B.J. McLeod #51 - Todd Gilliland #15 - J.J. Yeley #84 - Jimmie Johnson

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Coca-Cola 600 live on Sunday.

