NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, Tyler Reddick takes pole

After an action-packed HighPoint.com 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, for Sunday's Cook Out 400. The 300-miles event will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3 pm ET.

The 22nd race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.75-mile D-shaped short track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 400 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 on his official Twitter account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass



Sunday (ET)

12:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2:30-USA-Cup prerace

3:16-USA-Cup green, stages, 70-160-170, 9 sets (8 stickers and 1 set from qualifying), fuel 120-135



NWS: 80s, 15% rain



To the rear: Allmendinger (Kraus qualified car)

In Saturday's (July 29) qualifying race, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 23.749 and a speed of 113.689 mph. Reddick’s pole is the fifth overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will start second on the grid after turning a lap of 113.636 mph.

They will be followed by Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace in the top five. William Byron, Ty Gibbs (R), Kevin Harvick (the defending champion of the event), Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and points leader Martin Truex Jr. completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting line-up at Richmond Raceway

Here are the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Richmond Raceway:

#45 - Tyler Reddick #8 - Kyle Busch #11 - Denny Hamlin #9 - Chase Elliott #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #4 - Kevin Harvick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #6 - Brad Keselowski #5 - Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #38 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #34 - Michael McDowell #1 - Ross Chastain #14 - Chase Briscoe #78 - B.J. McLeod #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Aric Almirola #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #43 - Erik Jones #31 - Justin Haley #20 - Christopher Bell #2 - Austin Cindric #7 - Corey LaJoie #51 - Ryan Newman #99 - Daniel Suarez #77 - Ty Dillon #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - Derek Kraus (AJ Allmendinger)

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway for Cook Out 400 live on Sunday.