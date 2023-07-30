NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, Tyler Reddick takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 30, 2023 10:49 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying

After an action-packed HighPoint.com 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, for Sunday's Cook Out 400. The 300-miles event will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3 pm ET.

The 22nd race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.75-mile D-shaped short track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 400 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (July 29) qualifying race, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 23.749 and a speed of 113.689 mph. Reddick’s pole is the fifth overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will start second on the grid after turning a lap of 113.636 mph.

They will be followed by Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace in the top five. William Byron, Ty Gibbs (R), Kevin Harvick (the defending champion of the event), Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and points leader Martin Truex Jr. completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting line-up at Richmond Raceway

Here are the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #8 - Kyle Busch
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  8. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  9. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  10. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  11. #41 - Ryan Preece
  12. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  13. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  14. #5 - Kyle Larson
  15. #48 - Alex Bowman
  16. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  17. #3 - Austin Dillon
  18. #34 - Michael McDowell
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  21. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  22. #21 - Harrison Burton
  23. #22 - Joey Logano
  24. #10 - Aric Almirola
  25. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  26. #17 - Chris Buescher
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #20 - Christopher Bell
  30. #2 - Austin Cindric
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #51 - Ryan Newman
  33. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #15 - JJ Yeley
  36. #16 - Derek Kraus (AJ Allmendinger)

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway for Cook Out 400 live on Sunday.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...