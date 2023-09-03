NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

After an action-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, for Sunday (September 3)’s Cook Out Southern 500. The 500-mile event will be broadcast live on USA Network and can stream on NBC Sports at 6 pm ET.

The 27th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the first race of the 2023 season will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 367 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday's (September 2) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christoher Bell won his third NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 29.065 and a speed of 169.193 mph. It marked his seventh pole of his Cup career.

His teammate Denny Hamlin will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 169.042 mph.

The pair will be followed by Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Brad Keselowski in the top-five. Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, and Aric Almirola complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Erik Jones, the defending champion of the event qualified 20th for the first playoff race of the 2023 season.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Darlington Raceway

Here is the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Darlington Raceway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #12 - Ryan Blaney #6 - Brad Keselowski #22 - Joey Logano #4 - Kevin Harvick #17 - Chris Buescher #34 - Michael McDowell #10 - Aric Almirola #8 - Kyle Busch #14 - Chase Briscoe #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #42 - Carson Hocevar #16 - AJ Allmendinger #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #23 - Bubba Wallace #43 - Erik Jones #99 - Daniel Suarez #7 - Corey LaJoie #24 - William Byron #48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #77 - Ty Dillon #1 - Ross Chastain #3 - Austin Dillon #31 - Justin Haley #38 - Todd Gilliland #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #21 - Harrison Burton #15 - JJ Yeley #41 - Ryan Preece #51 - Ryan Newman #78 - BJ McLeod

Catch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway for Cook Out Southern 500 live on Sunday.