NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 03, 2023 11:31 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying

After an action-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, for Sunday (September 3)’s Cook Out Southern 500. The 500-mile event will be broadcast live on USA Network and can stream on NBC Sports at 6 pm ET.

The 27th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the first race of the 2023 season will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 367 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday's (September 2) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christoher Bell won his third NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 29.065 and a speed of 169.193 mph. It marked his seventh pole of his Cup career.

His teammate Denny Hamlin will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 169.042 mph.

The pair will be followed by Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Brad Keselowski in the top-five. Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, and Aric Almirola complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Erik Jones, the defending champion of the event qualified 20th for the first playoff race of the 2023 season.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Darlington Raceway

Here is the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  4. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #34 - Michael McDowell
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #8 - Kyle Busch
  12. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  13. #9 - Chase Elliott
  14. #2 - Austin Cindric
  15. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  17. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  18. #5 - Kyle Larson
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #43 - Erik Jones
  21. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  22. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #48 - Alex Bowman
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #77 - Ty Dillon
  27. #1 - Ross Chastain
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #31 - Justin Haley
  30. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  32. #21 - Harrison Burton
  33. #15 - JJ Yeley
  34. #41 - Ryan Preece
  35. #51 - Ryan Newman
  36. #78 - BJ McLeod

Catch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway for Cook Out Southern 500 live on Sunday.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...