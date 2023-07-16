NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell takes pole

After an action-packed Quaker State 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, for Sunday's Crayon 301. The 301-lap event will be live on USA Network and PRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The 20th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.058-mile-long track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 318.458-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Crayon 301 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (July 15) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 30.524 and a speed of 124.781 mph. Bell’s pole is the fifth overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

The #20 driver secured the pole in a race where he is the reigning champion, leading the final 42 laps at New Hampshire last year. His teammate Martin Truex Jr. will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 124.752 mph.

They will be followed by Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney in the top five. Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Crayon 301 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 Cup Series drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #10 - Aric Almirola #22 - Joey Logano #12 - Ryan Blaney #45 - Tyler Reddick #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #6 - Brad Keselowski #8 - Kyle Busch #3 - Austin Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #4 - Kevin Harvick #16 - AJ Allmendinger #5 - Kyle Larson #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #34 - Michael McDowell #9 - Chase Elliott #31 - Justin Haley #11 - Denny Hamlin #41 - Ryan Preece #2 - Austin Cindric #38 - Todd Gilliland #7 - Corey LaJoie #48 - Alex Bowman #17 - Chris Buescher #14 - Chase Briscoe #21 - Harrison Burton #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #1 - Ross Chastain #78 - B.J. McLeod #15 - Ryan Newman #51 - Cole Custer #77 - Ty Dillon #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Crayon 301 live on Sunday.