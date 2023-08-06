NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Christopher Bell takes pole

After an action-filled Cook Out 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, for Sunday (August 6)'s FireKeepers Casino 400. The 400-miles event will be live on the USA Network and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The 23rd race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a two-mile-long D-shaped track. A total of 37 Cup drivers will compete over 200 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (August 5) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his third NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 37.232 and a speed of 193.382 mph. Bell’s pole is the sixth overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 193.242 mph.

They will be followed by Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher, and Martin Truex Jr. in the top-five. Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott complete the top 10.

Defending champion Kevin Harvick qualified P22 for the Michigan race.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting line-up at Michigan International Speedway

Here is the starting order of the 37 Cup Series drivers at Michigan International Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #8 - Kyle Busch #12 - Ryan Blaney #9 - Chase Elliott #23 - Bubba Wallace #6 - Brad Keselowski #11 - Denny Hamlin #99 - Daniel Suarez #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #10 - Aric Almirola #14 - Chase Briscoe #48 - Alex Bowman #2 - Austin Cindric #4 - Kevin Harvick #34 - Michael McDowell #16 - AJ Allmendinger #43 - Erik Jones #31 - Justin Haley #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Ryan Preece #21 - Harrison Burton #62 - Austin Hill #7 - Corey LaJoie #38 - Todd Gilliland #51 - Cole Custer #77 - Ty Dillon #42 - Josh Berry #15 - JJ Yeley #78 - Josh Bilicki

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Michigan International Speedway for FireKeepers Casino 400 live on Sunday.