NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Christopher Bell takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 06, 2023 13:38 IST
NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway

After an action-filled Cook Out 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, for Sunday (August 6)'s FireKeepers Casino 400. The 400-miles event will be live on the USA Network and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The 23rd race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a two-mile-long D-shaped track. A total of 37 Cup drivers will compete over 200 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (August 5) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his third NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 37.232 and a speed of 193.382 mph. Bell’s pole is the sixth overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 193.242 mph.

They will be followed by Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher, and Martin Truex Jr. in the top-five. Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott complete the top 10.

Defending champion Kevin Harvick qualified P22 for the Michigan race.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting line-up at Michigan International Speedway

Here is the starting order of the 37 Cup Series drivers at Michigan International Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  4. #17 - Chris Buescher
  5. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  12. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #5 - Kyle Larson
  18. #10 - Aric Almirola
  19. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #48 - Alex Bowman
  21. #2 - Austin Cindric
  22. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  23. #34 - Michael McDowell
  24. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #31 - Justin Haley
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton
  30. #62 - Austin Hill
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #51 - Cole Custer
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #42 - Josh Berry
  36. #15 - JJ Yeley
  37. #78 - Josh Bilicki

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Michigan International Speedway for FireKeepers Casino 400 live on Sunday.

