NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 23, 2023 04:11 IST
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 - Qualifying

After an action-packed NOCO 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. GEICO 500 will be live on FOX and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 10th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. 38 drivers will compete over 188 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for GEICO 500 on his official Twitter account.

Cup lineup for Sunday at Talladega: ⁦@NASCARONFOXhttps://t.co/5YZeiXhhif

In Saturday's (April 22) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won his first pole of the season after posting a lap of 52.979 seconds and a speed of 180.751 mph. It was his first career superspeedway pole and 37th overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola will share the front row with Hamlin after turning a lap of 180.642 mph.

Super speed!@dennyhamlin wins the #BuschLightPole for tomorrow’s race at @TALLADEGA. https://t.co/3PfudTRuQK

They will be followed by Rookie driver Ty Gibbs (R), Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Blaney in the top five. Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10. Ross Chastain, the defending champion of the event, qualified 23rd to defend his crown.

2023 NASCAR GEICO 500 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #10 - Aric Almirola
  3. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  4. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  6. #20 - Christopher Bell
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #22 - Joey Logano
  9. #5 - Kyle Larson
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  14. #3 - Austin Dillon
  15. #2 - Austin Cindric
  16. #41 - Ryan Preece
  17. #8 - Kyle Busch
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #34 - Michael McDowell
  22. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  23. #1 - Ross Chastain
  24. #43 - Erik Jones
  25. #21 - Harrison Burton
  26. #31 - Justin Haley
  27. #48 - Alex Bowman
  28. #36 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #9 - Chase Elliott
  30. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  31. #62 - Austin Hill (i)
  32. #77 - Ty Dillon
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  35. #38 - Zane Smith (i)
  36. #15 - Riley Herbst (i)
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  38. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway for GEICO 500 live on Sunday.

