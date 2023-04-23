NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

After an action-packed NOCO 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. GEICO 500 will be live on FOX and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 10th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. 38 drivers will compete over 188 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for GEICO 500 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (April 22) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won his first pole of the season after posting a lap of 52.979 seconds and a speed of 180.751 mph. It was his first career superspeedway pole and 37th overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola will share the front row with Hamlin after turning a lap of 180.642 mph.

They will be followed by Rookie driver Ty Gibbs (R), Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Blaney in the top five. Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10. Ross Chastain, the defending champion of the event, qualified 23rd to defend his crown.

2023 NASCAR GEICO 500 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Talladega Superspeedway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #10 - Aric Almirola #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #14 - Chase Briscoe #12 - Ryan Blaney #20 - Christopher Bell #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #4 - Kevin Harvick #23 - Bubba Wallace #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #2 - Austin Cindric #41 - Ryan Preece #8 - Kyle Busch #24 - William Byron #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #6 - Brad Keselowski #34 - Michael McDowell #99 - Daniel Suárez #1 - Ross Chastain #43 - Erik Jones #21 - Harrison Burton #31 - Justin Haley #48 - Alex Bowman #36 - Todd Gilliland #9 - Chase Elliott #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #62 - Austin Hill (i) #77 - Ty Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #7 - Corey LaJoie #38 - Zane Smith (i) #15 - Riley Herbst (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway for GEICO 500 live on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes