NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 20, 2023 13:30 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen - Qualifying

After an action-filled Verizon 200 At The Brickyard, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York, for Sunday (August 20)'s Go Bowling At The Glen. The 220.5-miles event will be broadcast live on USA and MRN at 3 pm ET.

The 25th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.45-mile road course. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 90 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday's (August 19) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won his fourth NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 70.392 and a speed of 125.298 mph. Suarez’s pole is the 40th overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 124.961 mph.

The pair will be followed by Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs, and the defending champion of the event Kyle Larson in the top-five. AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, and Corey LaJoie complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Verizon 200.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen International

Here is the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Watkins Glen International:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #34 - Michael McDowell
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #2 - Austin Cindric
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  20. #31 - Justin Haley
  21. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  22. #1 - Ross Chastain
  23. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  24. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  27. #10 - Aric Almirola
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #15 - Andy Lally
  30. #41 - Ryan Preece
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #21 - Harrison Burton
  33. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  34. #51 - Cole Custer
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #77 - Ty Dillon

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International for Go Bowling At The Glen live on Sunday.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...