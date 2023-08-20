NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

After an action-filled Verizon 200 At The Brickyard, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York, for Sunday (August 20)'s Go Bowling At The Glen. The 220.5-miles event will be broadcast live on USA and MRN at 3 pm ET.

The 25th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.45-mile road course. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 90 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday's (August 19) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won his fourth NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 70.392 and a speed of 125.298 mph. Suarez’s pole is the 40th overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 124.961 mph.

The pair will be followed by Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs, and the defending champion of the event Kyle Larson in the top-five. AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, and Corey LaJoie complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Verizon 200.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen International

Here is the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Watkins Glen International:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #24 - William Byron #34 - Michael McDowell #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #16 - AJ Allmendinger #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #8 - Kyle Busch #7 - Corey LaJoie #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #17 - Chris Buescher #99 - Daniel Suarez #9 - Chase Elliott #3 - Austin Dillon #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #31 - Justin Haley #42 - Mike Rockenfeller #1 - Ross Chastain #12 - Ryan Blaney #6 - Brad Keselowski #38 - Todd Gilliland #14 - Chase Briscoe #10 - Aric Almirola #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #15 - Andy Lally #41 - Ryan Preece #43 - Erik Jones #21 - Harrison Burton #4 - Kevin Harvick #51 - Cole Custer #78 - Josh Bilicki #77 - Ty Dillon

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International for Go Bowling At The Glen live on Sunday.