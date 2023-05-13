NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

After an action-packed AdventHealth 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, for Sunday's Goodyear 400. The 293-lap event will be live on Fox Sports 1 and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 13th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. 36 drivers will compete over 400-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 on his official Twitter account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup starting lineup for Sunday at Darlington: Cup starting lineup for Sunday at Darlington: https://t.co/Rjcv3NPrDg

In Saturday's (May 13) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won his first pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 29.028 and a speed of 169.409 mph. It was the 21st overall pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Bubba Wallace will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 169.339 mph.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Retweet to congratulate Martin Truex Jr. on his Cup Series POLE at Darlington Raceway! #NASCARThrowback Retweet to congratulate Martin Truex Jr. on his Cup Series POLE at Darlington Raceway! #NASCARThrowback https://t.co/bmbPWCLz2v

They will be followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Daniel Suárez, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending champion of the event qualified 15th and will look to secure his second win of the season.

2023 NASCAR Goodyear 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Darlington Raceway:

#19 - Martin Truex Jr. #23 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #24 - William Byron #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suárez #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #6 - Brad Keselowski #12 - Ryan Blaney #8 - Kyle Busch #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #10 - Aric Almirola #3 - Austin Dillon #34 - Michael McDowell #4 - Kevin Harvick #9 - Chase Elliott #31 - Justin Haley #48 - Josh Berry (i) #38 - Todd Gilliland #2 - Austin Cindric #51 - Ryan Newman #17 - Chris Buescher #43 - Erik Jones #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #14 - Chase Briscoe #41 - Ryan Preece #77 - Ty Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #78 - B. J. McLeod #15 - Brennan Poole (i)

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway for Goodyear 400 live on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes