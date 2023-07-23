NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway, William Byron takes pole

After an action-packed Crayon 301, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for Sunday's HighPoint.com 400. The 160-lap event will be live on USA Network and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The 21st race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.5-mile tri-oval speedway. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 400-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (July 22) qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won his third NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 52.746 and a speed of 170.629 mph. Byron’s pole is the 11th overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career. For the second consecutive week, the points table leader Martin Truex Jr. will start second on the grid after turning a lap of 170.235 mph.

They will be followed by Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, and Christopher Bell in the top five. The defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, and Bubba Wallace completed the top 10.

BJ McLeod’s #78 car faced issues in pre-qualifying tech inspection and his car chief was evicted from the race and the team lost pit selection.

2023 NASCAR HighPoint.com 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Pocono Raceway:

#24 - William Byron #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #5 - Kyle Larson #4 - Kevin Harvick #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #2 - Austin Cindric #23 - Bubba Wallace #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #6 - Brad Keselowski #12 - Ryan Blaney #34 - Michael McDowell #16 - AJ Allmendinger #99 - Daniel Suarez #17 - Chris Buescher #31 - Justin Haley #48 - Alex Bowman #1 - Ross Chastain #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #3 - Austin Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #8 - Kyle Busch #21 - Harrison Burton #10 - Aric Almirola #15 - JJ Yeley #14 - Chase Briscoe #78 - BJ McLeod #51 - Cole Custer #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #41 - Ryan Preece #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Todd Gilliland

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway for HighPoint.com 400 live on Sunday.