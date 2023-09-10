NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

After an action-filled Cook Out Southern 500, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for Sunday (September 10)’s Hollywood Casino 400. The 400-mile event will be broadcast live on USA Network and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 3 pm ET.

The 28th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the second race of the 2023 season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 267 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday's (September 9) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christoher Bell won his fourth NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 29.954 and a speed of 180.276 mph. It marked the eighth pole of his Cup career.

Last week’s winner Kyle Larson will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 179.826 mph.

The pair will be followed by Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, and Tyler Reddick in the top five. Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon, William Byron, and Bubba Wallace Jr. the defending champion of the event complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Kansas Speedway

Here is the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Kansas Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #9 - Chase Elliott #45 - Tyler Reddick #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Michael McDowell #3 - Austin Dillon #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #22 - Joey Logano #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #11 - Denny Hamlin #99 - Daniel Suarez #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Kevin Harvick #42 - Carson Hocevar #16 - AJ Allmendinger #48 - Alex Bowman #7 - Corey LaJoie #10 - Aric Almirola #14 - Chase Briscoe #51 - Cole Custer #41 - Ryan Preece #21 - Harrison Burton #31 - Justin Haley #15 - JJ Yeley #38 - Todd Gilliland #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Sheldon Creed #8 - Kyle Busch #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)

Catch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway for Hollywood Casino 400 live on Sunday.