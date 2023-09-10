NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 10, 2023 12:42 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 - Qualifying
After an action-filled Cook Out Southern 500, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for Sunday (September 10)’s Hollywood Casino 400. The 400-mile event will be broadcast live on USA Network and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 3 pm ET.

The 28th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the second race of the 2023 season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 267 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday's (September 9) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christoher Bell won his fourth NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 29.954 and a speed of 180.276 mph. It marked the eighth pole of his Cup career.

Last week’s winner Kyle Larson will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 179.826 mph.

The pair will be followed by Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, and Tyler Reddick in the top five. Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon, William Byron, and Bubba Wallace Jr. the defending champion of the event complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Kansas Speedway

Here is the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain
  7. #34 - Michael McDowell
  8. #3 - Austin Dillon
  9. #24 - William Byron
  10. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #2 - Austin Cindric
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  21. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  22. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  23. #48 - Alex Bowman
  24. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  25. #10 - Aric Almirola
  26. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  27. #51 - Cole Custer
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton
  30. #31 - Justin Haley
  31. #15 - JJ Yeley
  32. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #78 - Sheldon Creed
  35. #8 - Kyle Busch
  36. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)

Catch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway for Hollywood Casino 400 live on Sunday.

