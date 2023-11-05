NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

After an action-packed Xfinity 500, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, the final race of the season.

The 312-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 3 pm ET. The title deciding race of the season will be contested on a one-mile-long tri-oval track.

A total of 36 Cup drivers including four title contenders will compete over 312 laps to have a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won his fourth pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season, posting a lap time of 27.150 and a speed of 132.597 mph. He will start at the front at Phoenix, having made his 12th career Cup Series pole.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. will start second on the grid after a lap of 132.509 mph.

The pair will be followed by Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, and Bubba Wallace in the top five. Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher, and Tyler Reddick complete the top 10 starting lineup at the season finale race.

Chrsitopher Bell and Ryan Blaney who are the other two championship 4 drivers qualified 13th and 15th, respectively.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Phoenix Raceway

Below is the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Phoenix Raceway:

#24 - William Byron #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #23 - Bubba Wallace #11 - Denny Hamlin #43 - Erik Jones #1 - Ross Chastain #17 - Chris Buescher #45 - Tyler Reddick #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #41 - Ryan Preece #20 - Christopher Bell #38 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suarez #22 - Joey Logano #8 - Kyle Busch #34 - Michael McDowell #9 - Chase Elliott #3 - Austin Dillon #42 - Carson Hocevar #48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #21 - Harrison Burton #14 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #10 - Aric Almirola #7 - Corey LaJoie #51 - Ryan Newman #6 - Cole Custer #16 - AJ Allmendinger #77 - Ty Dillon #15 - JJ Yeley #31 - Justin Haley #78 - BJ McLeod

Catch all the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Phoenix Raceway for the championship 4 race live on Sunday.