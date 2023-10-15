NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 15, 2023 13:00 IST
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying

After an action-packed Bank of America Roval 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sunday’s Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 400-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 3:30 pm ET. The 33rd race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the seventh playoff race of the season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long quad shaped oval track.

A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 267 laps to have a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his sixth pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap time of 28.980 and a speed of 186.335 mph. It marked the 10th career Cup Series pole for the 28-year-old. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 186.271 mph.

The pair will be followed by William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., and Chris Buescher in the top-five. Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, and Ross Chastain complete the top 10 starting lineup for the South Point 400.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here is the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #17 - Chris Buescher
  6. #8 - Kyle Busch
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #1 - Ross Chastain
  11. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #10 - Aric Almirola
  14. #48 - Alex Bowman
  15. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #34 - Michael McDowell
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric
  20. #31 - Justin Haley
  21. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  22. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  23. #43 - Erik Jones
  24. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  25. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  26. #51 - JJ Yeley
  27. #77 - Ty Dillon
  28. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  29. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #78 - BJ McLeod
  32. #41 - Ryan Preece
  33. #21 - Harrison Burton
  34. #15 - Brennan Poole
  35. #9 - Chase Elliott
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Watch all the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway live on Sunday.

