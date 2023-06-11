NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, Denny Hamlin takes pole

After an action-packed Enjoy Illinois 300, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350. The 110-lap event will be live on Fox and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The 16th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.99-mile-long road course. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 218.9-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (June 10) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won his second pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 1:17.719 and a speed of 92.178 mph. It was the 38th overall pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Tyler Reddick, who drives for the 23XI Racing team co-owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 92.068 mph.

They will be followed by Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, A.J. Allmendinger in the top five. Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez (the defending winner of the event), and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

Truck Series star Grant Enfinger, driving the #42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet as replacement of injured Noah Gragson, qualified 35th in the starting lineup for Sunday.

2023 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Sonoma Raceway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #34 - Michael McDowell #20 - Christopher Bell #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #99 - Daniel Suarez #9 - Chase Elliott #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #1 - Ross Chastain #5 - Kyle Larson #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #7 - Corey LaJoie #10 - Aric Almirola #4 - Kevin Harvick #41 - Ryan Preece #31 - Justin Haley #14 - Chase Briscoe #6 - Brad Keselowski #24 - William Byron #77 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #78 - Josh Bilicki #38 - Zane Smith #12 - Ryan Blaney #51 - Todd Gilliland #15 - Andy Lally #2 - Austin Cindric #42 - Grant Enfinger #21 - Harrison Burton

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway for Toyota/Save Mart 350 live on Sunday.

