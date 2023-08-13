NASCAR
  • NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 13, 2023 01:30 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Qualifying

After an action-filled FireKeepers Casino 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Speedway, Indiana, for Sunday (August 13)'s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard. The 200-miles event will be broadcast live on NBC and IMS Radio at 2:30 pm ET.

The 24th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.439-mile road course. A total of 39 Cup drivers will compete over 82 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday's (August 12) qualifying race, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez won his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 87.968 and a speed of 99.814 mph. Suarez’s pole is the third overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

23XI Racing driver and the defending champion of the event Tyler Reddick will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 99.649 mph.

They will be followed by Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, and Kyle Busch in the top-five. Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Shane Van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, and Ty Gibbs complete complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Verizon 200.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting line-up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Here is the starting order of the 39 Cup Series drivers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course:

  1. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #34 - Michael McDowell
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #91 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #33 - Brodie Kostecki
  12. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  15. #31 - Justin Haley
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain
  22. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  23. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #21 - Harrison Burton
  25. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  26. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #67 - Kamui Kobayashi
  29. #51 - Andy Lally
  30. #41 - Ryan Preece
  31. #15 - Jenson Button
  32. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  33. #10 - Aric Almirola
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #43 - Erik Jones
  37. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  38. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  39. #24 - William Byron

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard live on Sunday.

