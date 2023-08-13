NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

After an action-filled FireKeepers Casino 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Speedway, Indiana, for Sunday (August 13)'s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard. The 200-miles event will be broadcast live on NBC and IMS Radio at 2:30 pm ET.

The 24th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.439-mile road course. A total of 39 Cup drivers will compete over 82 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday's (August 12) qualifying race, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez won his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 87.968 and a speed of 99.814 mph. Suarez’s pole is the third overall of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

23XI Racing driver and the defending champion of the event Tyler Reddick will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 99.649 mph.

They will be followed by Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, and Kyle Busch in the top-five. Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Shane Van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, and Ty Gibbs complete complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Verizon 200.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting line-up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Here is the starting order of the 39 Cup Series drivers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course:

#99 - Daniel Suarez #45 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #34 - Michael McDowell #8 - Kyle Busch #5 - Kyle Larson #20 - Christopher Bell #91 - Shane Van Gisbergen #48 - Alex Bowman #54 - Ty Gibbs #33 - Brodie Kostecki #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #14 - Chase Briscoe #7 - Corey LaJoie #31 - Justin Haley #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #2 - Austin Cindric #1 - Ross Chastain #6 - Brad Keselowski #38 - Todd Gilliland #21 - Harrison Burton #11 - Denny Hamlin #16 - AJ Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #67 - Kamui Kobayashi #51 - Andy Lally #41 - Ryan Preece #15 - Jenson Button #78 - Josh Bilicki #10 - Aric Almirola #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #77 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Kevin Harvick #42 - Mike Rockenfeller #24 - William Byron

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard live on Sunday.