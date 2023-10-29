NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 29, 2023 00:54 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Qualifying
After an action-packed 4EVER 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, for Sunday’s Xfinity 500.

The 263-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 2 pm ET. The 75th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the ninth playoff race of the season will be contested on a 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track.

A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 500 laps to have a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won his third pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season, posting a lap time of 20.112 and a speed of 94.153 mph. He will start from the front at Martinsville. It marked the 23rd career Cup Series pole for the 43-year-old.

His teammate and rookie driver Ty Gibbs will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 94.115 mph.

The pair will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson in the top five. Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell (the defending champion of the event), Kevin Harvick, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski complete the top 10 starting lineup at the Xfinity 500.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Martinsville Speedway

Here's the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  9. #41 - Ryan Preece
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  12. #10 - Aric Almirola
  13. #1 - Ross Chastain
  14. #9 - Chase Elliott
  15. #22 - Joey Logano
  16. #24 - William Byron
  17. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #17 - Chris Buescher
  19. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. #2 - Austin Cindric
  22. #48 - Alex Bowman
  23. #34 - Michael McDowell
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  26. #3 - Austin Dillon
  27. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  28. #21 - Harrison Burton
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  31. #8 - Kyle Busch
  32. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  33. #51 - Ryan Newman
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #15 - JJ Yeley
  36. #78 - BJ McLeod

Watch all the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500 live on Sunday.

