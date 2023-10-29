NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

After an action-packed 4EVER 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, for Sunday’s Xfinity 500.

The 263-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 2 pm ET. The 75th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the ninth playoff race of the season will be contested on a 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track.

Expand Tweet

A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 500 laps to have a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won his third pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season, posting a lap time of 20.112 and a speed of 94.153 mph. He will start from the front at Martinsville. It marked the 23rd career Cup Series pole for the 43-year-old.

His teammate and rookie driver Ty Gibbs will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 94.115 mph.

Expand Tweet

The pair will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson in the top five. Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell (the defending champion of the event), Kevin Harvick, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski complete the top 10 starting lineup at the Xfinity 500.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Martinsville Speedway

Here's the starting order of the 36 Cup Series drivers at Martinsville Speedway:

#19 - Martin Truex Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs #14 - Chase Briscoe #11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #23 - Bubba Wallace #20 - Christopher Bell #4 - Kevin Harvick #41 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #12 - Ryan Blaney #10 - Aric Almirola #1 - Ross Chastain #9 - Chase Elliott #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #38 - Todd Gilliland #17 - Chris Buescher #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #34 - Michael McDowell #31 - Justin Haley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #21 - Harrison Burton #43 - Erik Jones #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #42 - Carson Hocevar #51 - Ryan Newman #77 - Ty Dillon #15 - JJ Yeley #78 - BJ McLeod

Watch all the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500 live on Sunday.