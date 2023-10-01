NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

After an action-packed Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama for Sunday’s YellaWood 500. The 500-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 2 pm ET.

The 31st race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the fifth playoff race of the 2023 season will be contested on a 2.66-miles asphalt superspeedway. A total of 38 Cup drivers will compete over 188 laps to secure a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola won his second pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap time of 52.715 and a speed of 181.656 mph. It marked the sixth pole of his Cup career. Team Penske driver Joey Logano will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 181.642 mph.

The pair will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, and Brad Keselowski in the top five. Riley Herbst, Austin Cindric, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Ryan Blaney complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the YellaWood 500.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, qualified 23rd.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega Superspeedway

See below for the starting order of the 38 Cup Series drivers at Talladega Superspeedway:

#10 - Aric Almirola #22 - Joey Logano #14 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #36 - Riley Herbst #2 - Austin Cindric #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #12 - Ryan Blaney #4 - Kevin Harvick #11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #20 - Christopher Bell #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #38 - Todd Gilliland #34 - Michael McDowell #41 - Ryan Preece #48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Harrison Burton #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #9 - Chase Elliott #17 - Chris Buescher #8 - Kyle Busch #43 - Erik Jones #51 - JJ Yeley #99 - Daniel Suarez #15 - Brennan Poole #31 - Justin Haley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #1 - Ross Chastain #77 - Ty Dillon #13 - Chandler Smith #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #7 - Corey LaJoie #78 - BJ McLeod #42 - Carson Hocevar

