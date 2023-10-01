NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 01, 2023 11:15 IST
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Qualifying

After an action-packed Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama for Sunday’s YellaWood 500. The 500-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and can be streamed on NBC Sports at 2 pm ET.

The 31st race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the fifth playoff race of the 2023 season will be contested on a 2.66-miles asphalt superspeedway. A total of 38 Cup drivers will compete over 188 laps to secure a chance to drive down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola won his second pole of the NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap time of 52.715 and a speed of 181.656 mph. It marked the sixth pole of his Cup career. Team Penske driver Joey Logano will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 181.642 mph.

The pair will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, and Brad Keselowski in the top five. Riley Herbst, Austin Cindric, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Ryan Blaney complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the YellaWood 500.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, qualified 23rd.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega Superspeedway

See below for the starting order of the 38 Cup Series drivers at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #10 - Aric Almirola
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #36 - Riley Herbst
  7. #2 - Austin Cindric
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  11. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  14. #3 - Austin Dillon
  15. #20 - Christopher Bell
  16. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  17. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #34 - Michael McDowell
  19. #41 - Ryan Preece
  20. #48 - Alex Bowman
  21. #21 - Harrison Burton
  22. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  23. #9 - Chase Elliott
  24. #17 - Chris Buescher
  25. #8 - Kyle Busch
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #51 - JJ Yeley
  28. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  29. #15 - Brennan Poole
  30. #31 - Justin Haley
  31. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  32. #1 - Ross Chastain
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #13 - Chandler Smith
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  37. #78 - BJ McLeod
  38. #42 - Carson Hocevar

See all the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 live on Sunday.

Edited by Yash Soni
