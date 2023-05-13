NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 is finally done and dusted. The ninth race of the season, with a total of 36 entries, started at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 12. The race took place at the Darlington Raceway and lasted for Two hours, two minutes, and 42 seconds.

Driving the #19 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Christian Eckes clinched his second win of the 2023 Truck Series season in a double overtime at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track.

The 22-year-old was in the lead when he entered in the final lap just before the caution came out for an accident, ending the race and awarding him the third Truck victory of his career. He led a race high 82 laps and won the first stage.

Meanwhile, Stewart Friesen secured the season-best P2 finish, followed by Tanner Gray, William Byron (the Stage 2 winner), and Carson Hocevar in the top five.

Rajah Caruth, Bubba Wallace, Corey Heim, Dean Thompson, and Kaden Honeycutt rounded the top 10.

Saturday’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 saw 10 lead changes among five drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at the Darlington Raceway:

#19 - Christian Eckes #52 - Stewart Friesen #15 - Tanner Gray #51 - William Byron (i) #42 - Carson Hocevar #24 - Rajah Caruth (R) #1 - Bubba Wallace (i) #11 - Corey Heim #5 - Dean Thompson #20 - Kaden Honeycutt #2 - Nick Sanchez (R) #88 - Matt Crafton #41 - Ross Chastain (i) #23 - Grant Enfinger #16 - Tyler Ankrum #7 - Corey LaJoie (i) #9 - Colby Howard #99 - Ben Rhodes #43 - Daniel Dye (R) #13 - Hailie Deegan #17 - Taylor Gray (R) #38 - Zane Smith #32 - Bret Holmes (R) #56 - Timmy Hill #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #35 - Jake Garcia (R) #30 - Ryan Vargas #04 - Johnny Sauter #02 - Kris Wright #45 - Lawless Alan #98 - Ty Majeski #4 - Chase Purdy #12 - Spencer Boyd #75 - Parker Kligerman (i) #47 - Dawson Cram (i) #46 - Brennan Poole (i)

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 10th race of the season on May 20.

