NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 13, 2023 12:07 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 is finally done and dusted. The ninth race of the season, with a total of 36 entries, started at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 12. The race took place at the Darlington Raceway and lasted for Two hours, two minutes, and 42 seconds.

Driving the #19 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Christian Eckes clinched his second win of the 2023 Truck Series season in a double overtime at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track.

OFFICIAL: Christian Eckes is your NASCAR Truck Series WINNER at Darlington Raceway! twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/5VboI1YiOj

The 22-year-old was in the lead when he entered in the final lap just before the caution came out for an accident, ending the race and awarding him the third Truck victory of his career. He led a race high 82 laps and won the first stage.

Meanwhile, Stewart Friesen secured the season-best P2 finish, followed by Tanner Gray, William Byron (the Stage 2 winner), and Carson Hocevar in the top five.

Rajah Caruth, Bubba Wallace, Corey Heim, Dean Thompson, and Kaden Honeycutt rounded the top 10.

Truck race results from Darlington: https://t.co/VDjtx5481Y

Saturday’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 saw 10 lead changes among five drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. #19 - Christian Eckes
  2. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  3. #15 - Tanner Gray
  4. #51 - William Byron (i)
  5. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  6. #24 - Rajah Caruth (R)
  7. #1 - Bubba Wallace (i)
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #5 - Dean Thompson
  10. #20 - Kaden Honeycutt
  11. #2 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  12. #88 - Matt Crafton
  13. #41 - Ross Chastain (i)
  14. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  15. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  16. #7 - Corey LaJoie (i)
  17. #9 - Colby Howard
  18. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  19. #43 - Daniel Dye (R)
  20. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  21. #17 - Taylor Gray (R)
  22. #38 - Zane Smith
  23. #32 - Bret Holmes (R)
  24. #56 - Timmy Hill
  25. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  26. #35 - Jake Garcia (R)
  27. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  28. #04 - Johnny Sauter
  29. #02 - Kris Wright
  30. #45 - Lawless Alan
  31. #98 - Ty Majeski
  32. #4 - Chase Purdy
  33. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  34. #75 - Parker Kligerman (i)
  35. #47 - Dawson Cram (i)
  36. #46 - Brennan Poole (i)

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 10th race of the season on May 20.

