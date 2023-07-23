NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 is complete. The 15th race of the season, with a total of 36 entries, started at 12 pm ET on Saturday, July 22. It took place at the Pocono Raceway and lasted for one hour, 23 minutes, and zero seconds.

Kyle Busch, driving the #51 Chevrolet Silverado for his own team Kyle Busch Motorsports clinched his first win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the 2.5-mile-long track

NASCAR @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vq87k0MyFA Led by one of the greatest in @KyleBusch, @KBMteam hits the century mark in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series!

Kyle Busch emerged victorious when he passed Corey Heim on the final lap on Saturday afternoon, notching his team’s 100th victory in the series.

Starting from the sixth row, the NASCAR veteran led seven of 60 laps and took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.604 seconds margin ahead of Heim. The win marked Busch’s third at Pocono and 64th career victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Meanwhile, Heim finished runner-up, followed by Taylor Gray, Cup Series regular Christopher Bell, and Grant Enfinger finished in the top-five. Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, Dean Thompson, Ben Rhodes, and Matt DiBenedetto rounded the top 10.

Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 saw five lead changes among four drivers and witnessed five cautions flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway:

#51 - Kyle Busch #11 - Corey Heim #17 - Taylor Gray #61 - Christopher Bell #23 - Grant Enfinger #98 - Ty Majeski #19 - Christian Eckes #5 - Dean Thompson #99 - Ben Rhodes #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #42 - Carson Hocevar #16 - Tyler Ankrum #13 - Hailie Deegan #88 - Matt Crafton #9 - Colby Howard #24 - Rajah Caruth #43 - Daniel Dye #4 - Chase Purdy #2 - Nick Sanchez #44 - Kaden Honeycutt #56 - Tyler Hill #75 - Parker Kligerman #04 - Cory Roper #22 - Stephen Mallozzi #12 - Spencer Boyd #33 - Josh Reaume #45 - Lawless Alan #02 - Stefan Parsons #32 - Bret Holmes #41 - Ross Chastain #1 - Kaz Grala #52 - Stewart Friesen #7 - Austin Hill #38 - Zane Smith #35 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway for the 16th race of the season on July 29. The race is the final of regular-season, which will decide the 10-driver playoff field.