NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 07, 2023 11:51 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 is finally done and dusted. The eighth race of the season, with a total of 36 entries, started at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 6. The race took place at the Kansas Speedway and lasted for one hour, 59 minutes and 24 seconds.

Driving the #23 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing, Grant Enfinger clinched his first win of the 2023 Truck Series season after roaring away from the competition in the final miles of the race.

Enfinger had a memorable outing as he led 65 laps, almost half of the race and crossed the finish line 4.358 seconds ahead of Corey Heim to win his eighth career Truck win in 151th start.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim finished P2, followed by Zane Smith (the defending champion of the event), Stewart Friesen, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Nick Sanchez, Kyle Busch, Jake Garcia, Taylor Gray, and Tyler Ankrum completed the top 10. Toni Breidinger secured P15 finish in her NASCAR Truck Series debut with Tricon Garage.

Saturday’s Heart of America 200 saw 15 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  2. #11 - Corey Heim
  3. #38 - Zane Smith
  4. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  5. #41 - Ross Chastain
  6. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  7. #51 - Kyle Busch
  8. #35 - Jake Garcia
  9. #17 - Taylor Gray
  10. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  11. #88 - Matt Crafton
  12. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  13. #43 - Daniel Dye
  14. #32 - Bret Holmes
  15. #1 - Toni Breidinger
  16. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  17. #45 - Lawless Alan
  18. #15 - Tanner Gray
  19. #04 - Johnny Sauter
  20. #46 - Brennan Poole
  21. #20 - Nick Leitz
  22. #56 - Tyler Hill
  23. #90 - Justin Carroll
  24. #22 - Josh Reaume
  25. #98 - Ty Majeski
  26. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  27. #33 - Mason Maggio
  28. #02 - Kris Wright
  29. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  30. #19 - Christian Eckes
  31. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  32. #5 - Dean Thompson
  33. #4 - Chase Purdy
  34. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  35. #9 - Colby Howard
  36. #47 - Tim Viens

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Darlington Raceway for the ninth race of the season on May 12 at 7:30 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
