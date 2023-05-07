NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 is finally done and dusted. The eighth race of the season, with a total of 36 entries, started at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 6. The race took place at the Kansas Speedway and lasted for one hour, 59 minutes and 24 seconds.

Driving the #23 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing, Grant Enfinger clinched his first win of the 2023 Truck Series season after roaring away from the competition in the final miles of the race.

Enfinger had a memorable outing as he led 65 laps, almost half of the race and crossed the finish line 4.358 seconds ahead of Corey Heim to win his eighth career Truck win in 151th start.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim finished P2, followed by Zane Smith (the defending champion of the event), Stewart Friesen, and Ross Chastain in the top five. Nick Sanchez, Kyle Busch, Jake Garcia, Taylor Gray, and Tyler Ankrum completed the top 10. Toni Breidinger secured P15 finish in her NASCAR Truck Series debut with Tricon Garage.

Saturday’s Heart of America 200 saw 15 lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Speedway:

#23 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #38 - Zane Smith #52 - Stewart Friesen #41 - Ross Chastain #2 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Kyle Busch #35 - Jake Garcia #17 - Taylor Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #88 - Matt Crafton #13 - Hailie Deegan #43 - Daniel Dye #32 - Bret Holmes #1 - Toni Breidinger #99 - Ben Rhodes #45 - Lawless Alan #15 - Tanner Gray #04 - Johnny Sauter #46 - Brennan Poole #20 - Nick Leitz #56 - Tyler Hill #90 - Justin Carroll #22 - Josh Reaume #98 - Ty Majeski #12 - Spencer Boyd #33 - Mason Maggio #02 - Kris Wright #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #19 - Christian Eckes #42 - Carson Hocevar #5 - Dean Thompson #4 - Chase Purdy #24 - Rajah Caruth #9 - Colby Howard #47 - Tim Viens

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Darlington Raceway for the ninth race of the season on May 12 at 7:30 pm ET.

