NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 is complete. The 19th race of the season and the final race of the Round of 10, with a total of 36 entries, started at 9 pm ET on Friday, September 8. It took place at the Kansas Speedway and lasted one hour, 47 minutes, and 43 seconds.

Christian Eckes, driving the #19 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Expand Tweet

Eckes emerged victorious after grabbing the lead on the final restart and then held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. In a three-wide battle for the lead against Corey Heim and defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith, Eckes led the final two laps to win his first race at Kansas. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.363 seconds margin ahead of Taylor Gray.

After the conclusion of the race, the playoff field decreased from 10 to eight drivers. Two drivers, three-time series champion Matt Crafton and Matt DiBenedetto were eliminated from the championship race.

Meanwhile, Taylor Gray finished runner-up, followed by Matt DiBenedetto, Corey Heim, and Zane Smith in the top-five. Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen, Nick Sanchez, Tyler Ankrum, and Jake Drew rounded the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200 saw 18 lead changes among 13 drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Kansas Lottery 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway:

#19 - Christian Eckes #17 - Taylor Gray #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #11 - Corey Heim #38 - Zane Smith #42 - Carson Hocevar #52 - Stewart Friesen #2 - Nick Sanchez #16 - Tyler Ankrum #61 - Jake Drew #35 - Jake Garcia #24 - Rajah Caruth #1 - Jesse Love #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #51 - Jack Wood #23 - Grant Enfinger #98 - Ty Majeski #9 - Colby Howard #32 - Bret Holmes #41 - Bayley Currey #45 - Lawless Alan #43 - Daniel Dye #56 - Tyler Hill #99 - Ben Rhodes #15 - Tanner Gray #02 - Kaden Honeycutt #33 - Chase Janes #90 - Justin Carroll #13 - Hailie Deegan #12 - Spencer Boyd #20 - Greg Van Alst #88 - Matt Crafton #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb #22 - Mason Maggio #04 - Spencer Davis

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at Bristol Motor Speedway for the fourth playoff race of the season on September 14.