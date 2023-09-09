NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 09, 2023 11:06 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 is complete. The 19th race of the season and the final race of the Round of 10, with a total of 36 entries, started at 9 pm ET on Friday, September 8. It took place at the Kansas Speedway and lasted one hour, 47 minutes, and 43 seconds.

Christian Eckes, driving the #19 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Eckes emerged victorious after grabbing the lead on the final restart and then held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. In a three-wide battle for the lead against Corey Heim and defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith, Eckes led the final two laps to win his first race at Kansas. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.363 seconds margin ahead of Taylor Gray.

After the conclusion of the race, the playoff field decreased from 10 to eight drivers. Two drivers, three-time series champion Matt Crafton and Matt DiBenedetto were eliminated from the championship race.

Meanwhile, Taylor Gray finished runner-up, followed by Matt DiBenedetto, Corey Heim, and Zane Smith in the top-five. Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen, Nick Sanchez, Tyler Ankrum, and Jake Drew rounded the top 10.

Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200 saw 18 lead changes among 13 drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Kansas Lottery 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #19 - Christian Eckes
  2. #17 - Taylor Gray
  3. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  4. #11 - Corey Heim
  5. #38 - Zane Smith
  6. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  8. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  9. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  10. #61 - Jake Drew
  11. #35 - Jake Garcia
  12. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  13. #1 - Jesse Love
  14. #4 - Chase Purdy
  15. #5 - Dean Thompson
  16. #51 - Jack Wood
  17. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #98 - Ty Majeski
  19. #9 - Colby Howard
  20. #32 - Bret Holmes
  21. #41 - Bayley Currey
  22. #45 - Lawless Alan
  23. #43 - Daniel Dye
  24. #56 - Tyler Hill
  25. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  26. #15 - Tanner Gray
  27. #02 - Kaden Honeycutt
  28. #33 - Chase Janes
  29. #90 - Justin Carroll
  30. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  31. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  32. #20 - Greg Van Alst
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb
  35. #22 - Mason Maggio
  36. #04 - Spencer Davis

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at Bristol Motor Speedway for the fourth playoff race of the season on September 14.

