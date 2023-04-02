Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 02, 2023 13:05 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 is finally done and dusted. The fifth race of the season started at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 2, and lasted for two hours, 35 minutes, and 45 seconds. It took place at the Texas Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #42 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, Carson Hocevar secured his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at the 1.5-mile-long track. He was in front when the leaders crashed in overtime and was eventually declared the winner of the race.

The 20-year-old's first NASCAR Truck Series career victory came in his 59th appearance.

A wild finish at @TXMotorSpeedway! @CarsonHocevar wins! https://t.co/9LObQvPpzW

Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez, who led a race-high 168 laps, was battling against defending Truck champion Zane Smith on the final lap when his #2 Chevrolet Silverado hit Smith’s #38 truck. Sanchez tried to control his vehicle, but he was hit from behind by Hocevar and that contact sent him into Smith, collecting Christian Eckes as well.

Meanwhile, Chase Purdy claimed a P2 finish, followed by Stewart Friesen, Ty Majeski, and Jake Garcia in the top five. Hailie Deegan, Corey Heim, Ryan Vargas, Jack Wood, and Ben Rhodes completed the top 10.

Sunday’s SpeedyCash.com 250 saw seven lead changes among four drivers and witnessed 12 caution flags.

Truck race results from Texas: https://t.co/Rek6roITMo

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  2. #4 - Chase Purdy
  3. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  4. #98 - Ty Majeski
  5. #35 - Jake Garcia
  6. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  9. #51 - Jack Wood
  10. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  11. #33 - Mason Massey
  12. #02 - Kris Wright
  13. #88 - Matt Crafton
  14. #38 - Zane Smith
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  17. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #45 - Lawless Alan
  19. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #9 - Colby Howard
  21. #22 - Josh Reaume
  22. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  23. #32 - Bret Holmes
  24. #17 - Taylor Gray
  25. #43 - Daniel Dye
  26. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  27. #15 - Tanner Gray
  28. #5 - Dean Thompson
  29. #46 - Armani Williams
  30. #14 - Trey Hutchens
  31. #20 - Matt Mills
  32. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  33. #34 - Keith McGee
  34. #41 - Chad Chastain

Catch Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at Bristol Motor Speedway for the sixth race of the season on April 8, 2023.

